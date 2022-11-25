Qatar becomes fastest host ever eliminated from World Cup

A Qatar fan looks on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday, before Qatar's 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday, making it the first team to not advance in the tournament and fastest-ever host country to be eliminated from competition. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Qatar lost its Group A game to Senegal on Friday, making the host team the first eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 3-1 loss in front of 44,000 people at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, dropped the country's record to 0-2 with no chance of moving beyond the group stage. Advertisement

The team now holds the distinction of becoming the earliest host country to get eliminated from a World Cup. South Africa's 2010 team is the only other host nation not to get out of the tournament's opening round.

Qatar faces the Netherlands on Tuesday, in what will become its final appearance at the tournament which began on Sunday. The country lost its opening game to Ecuador 2-0.

Senegal striker Boulaye Dia pounced on a blown clearing attempt to capitalize for the game's first goal. Famara Diedhou headed home a corner kick by Ismail Jakobs in the 48th minute, leading to a much sparser crowd in the second half.

In the 78th minute, Qatar's Mohammed Muntari scored the country's first-ever World Cup finals goal, but Senegal's Bamba Dieng replied with his first goal of the tournament in the 84th minute to seal the 3-1 victory.

Senegal now has three points after its first two games, with only its Tuesday match against Ecuador remaining in the opening round.

The Netherlands and Ecuador both have four points heading into their final games in Group A.

"Expectations were set to give a good performance and organize a good World Cup, and that is the case," Qatari coach Felix Sanchez told reporters after the game.

