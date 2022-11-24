Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 24, 2022 / 4:13 PM

Parents file wrongful death suit over Stanford soccer player's suicide

By Simon Druker
The family of Katie Meyer, a Stanford University soccer player who took her own life, is now suing the school after filing a wrongful death suit on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Stanford Women's Soccer/Twitter
The family of Katie Meyer, a Stanford University soccer player who took her own life, is now suing the school after filing a wrongful death suit on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Stanford Women's Soccer/Twitter

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The family of a female Stanford University soccer player who took her own life is now suing the school, filing a wrongful death suit on Wednesday.

Katie Meyer was 22 when she was found dead inside her university dorm room in March. Her family contends the death was brought on by the school's "negligent" disciplinary action, according to the lawsuit's claims.

Advertisement

Meyer, who was a senior studying international relations and history, played goalkeeper for the Cardinal and made two critical saves in a penalty shootout to help Stanford beat North Carolina in the 2019 national championship. She was serving as the team's captain at the time of her death.

On the night of Feb. 28, Meyer chatted with her family on a video call, during which they said she was in good spirits.

RELATED U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022

Later that night, she received a six-page disciplinary letter from the school, which threatened to withhold her diploma among other sanctions. She was found dead the next day in her on-campus dorm room.

Advertisement

An autopsy later confirmed the cause of death as suicide.

The discipline stems from Meyer allegedly spilling coffee on a member of the school's football team. The player had been accused of sexually assaulting one of Meyer's soccer teammates, who was a minor at the time. That incident occurred on Aug. 28, 2021, the complaint states.

RELATED Mental health workforce shortages linked to rising youth suicides, study says

In the lawsuit, which was filed in California, Meyer's father contends his daughter was standing up for her fellow player.

"Stanford's after-hours disciplinary charge, and the reckless nature and manner of submission to Katie, caused Katie to suffer an acute stress reaction that impulsively led to her suicide,'' the lawsuit states.

"Katie's suicide was completed without planning and solely in response to the shocking and deeply distressing information she received from Stanford while alone in her room without any support or resources.''

RELATED Police: Still no suspects 10 days after slayings of 4 Idaho college students

The lawsuit also also accuses the school of violating its own zero-tolerance policy towards sexual violence by failing to discipline the football player, who is not named in court documents.

The lawsuit names Stanford's dean of residential education, Lisa Caldera, and President Marc Tessier-Lavigne as defendants.

In a statement, the school denied any wrongdoing.

"The Stanford community continues to grieve Katie's tragic death and we sympathize with her family for the unimaginable pain that Katie's passing has caused them," Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi Mostofi wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

"However, we strongly disagree with any assertion that the university is responsible for her death. While we have not yet seen the formal complaint brought by the Meyer family, we are aware of some of the allegations made in the filing, which are false and misleading."

Meyer's parents, Steve and Gina, released a statement through their attorney on Wednesday night.

"We are deeply troubled and disappointed with what we have learned since her passing and have no choice but to move forward with litigation to achieve justice for Katie and protect future students," the statement reads.

"In addition, we are working to seek systemic changes to improve the safety and support of the Stanford students currently on campus, and those enrolled in the future through our foundation, Katie's Save.''

Latest Headlines

Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A fire in an apartment in the New York City borough of The Bronx left two people dead and two critically injured on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.
Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company on Thursday recalled more than a half-million Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles manufactured for model years 2020 to 2023.
Binance deploys $1 billion initiative to bail out crypto entrepreneurs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Binance deploys $1 billion initiative to bail out crypto entrepreneurs
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed a plan to prop up the industry with a $1 billion recovery fund following the collapse of one of its competitors, FTX.
Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws on Thursday while making a Thanksgiving Day visit to Nantucket, Mass., where he talked with local firefighters.
Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'
World News // 1 hour ago
Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- European Union energy ministers voiced strong disagreements Thursday on a proposal to cap the price of natural gas amid the continent's energy crisis, slamming it as largely unworkable.
Pakistan appoints former spy to key post as new army chief
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan appoints former spy to key post as new army chief
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, the nation's former spy chief, on Thursday was named Pakistan's new army chief after months of speculation.
British Paralympian McFall 'inspired' to become astronaut candidate
World News // 2 hours ago
British Paralympian McFall 'inspired' to become astronaut candidate
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- John McFall, a British athlete who has competed in the Paralympic Games, has become the first disabled astronaut candidate with the European Space Agency.
S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush
World News // 3 hours ago
S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's National Assembly on Thursday approved a plan to investigate the crowd surge incident amid Halloween celebrations in Seoul that left at least 148 people dead.
Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister
World News // 4 hours ago
Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister on Thursday during a ceremony at the country's national palace in the capital of Kuala Lumpur.
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
World News // 4 hours ago
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in China spiked to a record high on Thursday as officials ordered lockdown measures in major cities, including Zhengzhou, where protests were staged at an iPhone factory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 12
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 12
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 12
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 12
Fantasy football: Palmer, Kirk among must-start wide receivers for Week 12
Fantasy football: Palmer, Kirk among must-start wide receivers for Week 12
Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12
Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement