Nov. 24, 2022 / 6:20 PM

EU calls on Fifa, Qatar to compensate migrant workers

By Joe Fisher
Fireworks go off over the stadium at the end of the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A Opening Match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 20 November 2022. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE
Fireworks go off over the stadium at the end of the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A Opening Match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 20 November 2022. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The European Union issued a formal condemnation of Qatar for its treatment of migrant workers who prepared for the 2022 World Cup, calling for compensation and worker's rights reform.

The resolution released by the European Parliament "Deplores the deaths of thousands of migrant workers and the injuries sustained by workers during the preparations for the World Cup." It also urges Qatari officials to thoroughly investigate incidents where workers died on the job and pushes Fifa to assist in compensating all migrant workers involved, including the families of those who died.

"Corruption within FIFA is rampant, systemic and deep rooted," the resolution says, criticizing how Qatar was awarded the World Cup. Qatar was accused of bribing Fifa to be awarded the host of the World Cup..

"(EU) is concerned about reports that hundreds of thousands of migrant workers still face discriminatory laws and practices in Qatar," the resolution continued.

Parliament was not solely critical of the worker's rights shortcomings in Qatar. It also commended its legislative efforts to reform labor policies and improve working conditions. It says those reforms must now be fully implemented and pledges assistance in a partnership with the International Labour Organization.

The resolution was passed with very little resistance, according to Politico, with few members voting against it.

Qatar's laws against same-sex marriage and anti-LGBTQ sentiments were also brought into question. Parliament noted much of the world is trending "toward decriminalizing consensual same-sex relations."

The World Cup will conclude on Dec. 18.

World Cup 2022 begins in Qatar

Pedro Miguel of Qatar (L) moves the ball as Romario Ibarra of Ecuador defends during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 20, 2022. Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in the opening match. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

