Japan's Takumi Minamino (L), Takuma Asano (C) and Daizen Maeda celebrate a win over Germany at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano each beat goalie Manuel Neuer for second-half goals to lead Japan to an upset win over Germany at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar. Doan and Asano scored in the respective 75th and 83rd minutes of the 2-1 triumph at Khalifa International Stadium. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored on a 33rd-minute penalty kick for Germany. Advertisement

Japan, the No. 24 team in the world, picked up three points for the win. No. 11 Germany failed to secure a point and sits in last place in Group E. Spain crushed Costa Rica 7-0 in another Group E game Wednesday afternoon and is tied with Japan for first place in the group.

Japanese goalie Shuichi Gonda prompted Gundogan's penalty when he fouled left back David Raum in the box in the 31st minute. Gundogan then stepped up to the line and blasted a shot into the left side of the net, as Gonda jumped to the other side.

Germany had a goal disallowed at the end of the first half and held the 1-0 lead through halftime and most of the second half before Doan's equalizer.

Neuer deflected an initial attempt at the start of that sequence. The loose ball then drifted back into the middle of the box. Doan then flashed into the area. The midfielder use his first touch to blast a point-blank range shot into the net.

Asano netted the go-ahead score less than 10 minutes later. Fullback Ko Itakura lifted a long ball into the right side of the box to spark that goal. Asano used a soft touch to bring the ball down and darted toward the near post. The striker finished the play with a shot into a very narrow angle between Neuer and the near post.

Neither squad found the net down the stretch.

Germany will battle Spain in their second game at 2 pm. Sunday in Al Khor. Japan will face Costa Rica at 5 a.m. Sunday in Ar-Rayyan.

World Cup 2022 begins in Qatar