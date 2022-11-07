Champions League draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid, Bayern gets PSG

The eight Round of 16 matchups for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League were drawn Monday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Photo by Laurent Gillieron/EPA-EFE

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Liverpool will battle Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet Paris Saint-Germain in two of eight Round of 16 matchups for the 2022-23 Champions League, UEFA announced Monday. The matchups were drawn Monday morning at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The two-leg meetings will occur Feb. 14-15, Feb. 21-22 and March 7-8, March 14-15. All games will kick off at 3 p.m. EST. Advertisement

Madrid won a record-extending 14th European title with a 1-0 win over Liverpool on May 28 in Paris.

"It's a rerun of the last final," Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno told RealMadrid.com. "Two historic teams. It will certainly be a thrilling [matchup], exciting for the fans and it's something we're going to relish.

"We're the champions and we're going to try to defend the title, well aware of who we're up against."

Bring it on! Which tie can't you wait for?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/tiWnYYTdXj— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2022

Italian Serie A leader Napoli will face Germany's Frankfurt in another Round of 16 matchup. Germany's Dortmund will meet Premier League power Chelsea. Serie A squad Inter Milan will face Porto of Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Manchester City, the second-place team in the Premier League, will face Germany's Leipzig. Portugal's Benfica will meet Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League.

Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League will battle AC Milan of Serie A.

Chelsea won the 2021 title. Bayern beat PSG for the 2020 title. Liverpool beat Spurs for the 2019 crown.

The quarterfinal and semifinal draw will be March 17. The quarterfinals will take place April 11-12 and April 18-19. The semifinals will be May 9-10 and May 16-17. The Championship League final will be June 10.