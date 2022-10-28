Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Oct. 28, 2022 / 2:45 PM

Arsenal's Pablo Mari says he feels lucky after stabbing in Italy

By Joe Fisher
Monza's Pablo Mari was among six people injured during a stabbing attack in Italy Thursday. EPA-EFE/Roberto Bregani
Monza's Pablo Mari was among six people injured during a stabbing attack in Italy Thursday. EPA-EFE/Roberto Bregani

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Arsenal soccer star Pablo Mari said he feels fortunate to be recovering from surgery after being injured in a stabbing attack that left one person dead and five more injured.

Mari, 29, a defender for Arsenal who is on loan to A.C. Monza, is expected to be out for two months to recover from surgery after a man in Italy went on a stabbing spree in the outskirts of Milan on Thursday, according to a report from the club.

Advertisement

"The specialists of the General Surgery-Trauma Team of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan carried out this morning the surgery to reconstruct the two injured muscles on Pablo Marí's back. The surgery went well and a hospital stay of two or three days is expected."

Mari said in a tweet Friday he feels fortunate to be fine after the attack. He also shared his condolences to the family of the deceased, who was a 30-year-old who worked as a cashier at a supermarket.

RELATED Arsenal soccer player Pablo Mari stabbed during attack in Italy

"After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving," Mari tweeted.

Advertisement

Police say a "mentally unstable man" committed the stabbing. The 46-year-old suspect was taken into custody and any terrorist motive has been ruled out. The stabbing occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. EDT) Friday at a public square in a shopping center. The suspect allegedly obtained the weapon from a supermarket shortly before the attack.

Before police arrived on the scene, shoppers had the suspect detained.

Mari was visited in the hospital by AC Monza CEO Adriano Galliani, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

"Pablo Mari says he had 'luck'. He told me exactly this word," Galliani said. "Today I had 'luck,' because he saw someone else die."

Latest Headlines

Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era
World News // 15 minutes ago
Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A U.S.-mediated maritime border deal ending a years-long dispute between Lebanon and Israel over the ownership of natural gas fields was seen as a paradigm shift that would pave the way for a truce in the region.
Largest pumpkin in the U.S. being carved into world's largest jack-o'-lantern
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Largest pumpkin in the U.S. being carved into world's largest jack-o'-lantern
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Minnesota gardener's 2,560-pound pumpkin, the largest in U.S. history, is being carved into the world's largest jack-o'-lantern.
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a lottery jackpot of $25,000 a year for life said the numbers on his winning ticket came from a random number generator he found online.
Kanye West sued for $145,813 in alleged rental contract breach
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Kanye West sued for $145,813 in alleged rental contract breach
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Kanye West has been sued for breach of contract in Florida for allegedly failing to pay for a rental space he wanted to use as a recording studio.
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles back yard after hours-long search
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles back yard after hours-long search
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A mountain lion was captured in the back yard of a Los Angeles home after an hours-long search that involved a school being locked down and multiple tranquilizer darts being fired.
Giant inflatable duck breaks free of moorings, escapes Maine harbor
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Giant inflatable duck breaks free of moorings, escapes Maine harbor
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A giant inflatable duck that made its return to a Maine harbor this week broke free from its moorings and is now on the move.
Drop in screenings linked to increase in advanced prostate cancer cases
Health News // 1 hour ago
Drop in screenings linked to increase in advanced prostate cancer cases
A large new study of U.S. veterans suggests that when prostate cancer screening rates go down, the number of men diagnosed with advanced cancer then rises.
Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Potential or pending U.S. home sales fell by 10.2% in September, marking four consecutive months of decline, according to a monthly report issued Friday by the National Association of Realtors.
Imran Kahn begins march to save political career in Pakistan
World News // 1 hour ago
Imran Kahn begins march to save political career in Pakistan
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of people on Friday joined former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a "long march" from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.
Putin to meet with Armenian, Azeri leaders in effort to ease border tensions
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin to meet with Armenian, Azeri leaders in effort to ease border tensions
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will host a summit between Armenia and Azerbaijan Monday in Russia in an effort to ease tensions between the two former Soviet Republics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
9/11 victims call for dialogue with Saudi-funded LIV Golf
9/11 victims call for dialogue with Saudi-funded LIV Golf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement