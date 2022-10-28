Arsenal's Pablo Mari says he feels lucky after stabbing in Italy

Monza's Pablo Mari was among six people injured during a stabbing attack in Italy Thursday. EPA-EFE/Roberto Bregani

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Arsenal soccer star Pablo Mari said he feels fortunate to be recovering from surgery after being injured in a stabbing attack that left one person dead and five more injured. Mari, 29, a defender for Arsenal who is on loan to A.C. Monza, is expected to be out for two months to recover from surgery after a man in Italy went on a stabbing spree in the outskirts of Milan on Thursday, according to a report from the club.

"The specialists of the General Surgery-Trauma Team of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan carried out this morning the surgery to reconstruct the two injured muscles on Pablo Marí's back. The surgery went well and a hospital stay of two or three days is expected."

Mari said in a tweet Friday he feels fortunate to be fine after the attack. He also shared his condolences to the family of the deceased, who was a 30-year-old who worked as a cashier at a supermarket.

"After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving," Mari tweeted.



Police say a "mentally unstable man" committed the stabbing. The 46-year-old suspect was taken into custody and any terrorist motive has been ruled out. The stabbing occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. EDT) Friday at a public square in a shopping center. The suspect allegedly obtained the weapon from a supermarket shortly before the attack.

Before police arrived on the scene, shoppers had the suspect detained.

Mari was visited in the hospital by AC Monza CEO Adriano Galliani, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

"Pablo Mari says he had 'luck'. He told me exactly this word," Galliani said. "Today I had 'luck,' because he saw someone else die."