Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, shown during game against Aston Villa on January 10, was arrested and charged with attempted rape on Saturday. File Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood on Saturday was arrested and charged with attempted rape, British police said. Greenwood, a 21-year-old striker, has also been charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behavior and assault causing bodily harm, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. Advertisement

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," officials said. "It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings."

Greenwood was initially arrested in January following allegations made in a series of online posts. He remains suspended by Manchester United until further notice.

He is due to appear before a judge in Manchester on Monday.

Athletic apparel maker Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, Sky News reported.