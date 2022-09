Brighton manager Graham Potter (R) is set to take over the same role at Chelsea. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Graham Potter is set to fill the manager vacancy at Chelsea after the London-based soccer club fired former coach Thomas Tuchel earlier this week. Sources told ESPN, The Guardian and Sky Sports on Thursday that the Blues reached an agreement with Potter to become the team's new manager. Terms of the agreement are still being finalized. Advertisement

The Blues announced Wednesday that they dismissed Tuchel after the veteran manager spent more than two seasons with the club. Tuchel helped the Blues win titles in the Champions League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Potter, 47, started his managerial career in 2011 at Swedish club Ostersund and also managed Swansea City, a second-tier club based in Swansea, Wales, from 2018 to 2019. Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion hired Potter as its manager in 2019.

Brighton picked up four wins, one loss and a draw through six Premier League games this season and finished ninth last season. Potter led Brighton to 15th and 16th place finishes in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Chelsea is scheduled to face Fulham in a league match at 7:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Craven Cottage in London. The Blues are in sixth place in the Premier League standings, with three wins, two losses and a draw.