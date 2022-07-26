U.S. soccer legend Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested March 31 in Winston-Salem, N.C., and pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Former United States soccer star Hope Solo pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, received a suspended sentence and was fined. This stemmed from a March arrest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, authorities said. The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said in a news release, obtained by the New York Times and Winston-Salem Journal, that a judge on Monday gave Solo a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. Advertisement

The judge also ordered the former national team goalie to pay a $2,500 fine and $600 lab test fee, undergo a substance abuse assessment and complete recommended treatment.

The district attorney's office said Solo, 40, was arrested March 31 after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem. Her 2-year-old twins were inside the car.

Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a police officer, but her attorney, Chris Clifton, told the Winston-Salem Journal that those charges were dismissed.

Solo released a lengthy statement Monday on social media.

"It's been a long road, but I'm slowly coming back from taking time off," Solo wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I pride myself in motherhood and what my husband and I have done day in and day out for over two years throughout the pandemic with 2-year old twins.

"While I'm proud of us, it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life.

"I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become. The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful."

Solo also thanked her husband, friends, fans and attorneys in the posts.

The star goalie played for the U.S. senior team from 2000 through 2016. She claimed one World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals. She also helped the team win silver and bronze medals in two other World Cup appearances.

