The Court of Arbitration for Sport Friday upheld FIFA and Union of European Football Associations' suspensions of Russian soccer teams over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Ugis Riba/Shutterstock

July 15 (UPI) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday upheld the Union of European Football Associations and FIFA bans on all Russian teams and clubs from participation in their respective competitions "until further notice." The decision means the Russian teams remain suspended and challenges to the suspensions by the Football Union of Russia were denied.

FIFA is an international governing body for soccer. The bans on Russian teams were ordered due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

CAS said in a statement, "In determining that Russian teams and clubs should not participate in competitions under their aegis while such circumstances persisted, the Panel held that both parties acted within the scope of the discretion granted to them under their respective statutes and regulations."

CAS said in the statement that the Russian teams and players themselves have no responsibility for the war, but the teams needed to be suspended "for the secure and orderly conduct of football events for the rest of the world."

The appeals against the bans were filed by four Russian clubs suspended in February by FIFA and UEFA.

In its decision statement CAS said, "the panel determined that the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the public and government responses worldwide, created unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances to which FIFA and UEFA had to respond."

CAS rejected Russia's bid to freeze the ban on Russian teams in March.