July 11, 2022 / 11:58 AM

Ex-Michigan, Tormenta FC soccer player Carter Payne killed in hit-and-run

By Alex Butler
Ex-Michigan, Tormenta FC soccer player Carter Payne killed in hit-and-run
Former Michigan men's soccer team defender Carter Payne died Saturday at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga. Photo courtesy of Michigan Athletics

July 11 (UPI) -- Former Michigan and Tormenta FC soccer player Carter Payne died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car while driving an electric scooter in Statesboro, Ga. He was 21.

Tormenta FC, a third-tier Georgia-based professional soccer team, and Michigan said Payne died Saturday.

Statesboro police told WTOC 11 and the Statesboro Herald that Payne was was driving a Lime scooter early Saturday across a street near the Georgia Southern University campus when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived. Payne was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where he died.

"A member of Tormenta FC 2's 2022 USL League Two team, Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club," Tormenta FC said in a statement.

Payne, a Phoenix native, played defense at Michigan in 2019 and 2020. He received Academic All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2020. He majored in sports management.

"We are devastated to confirm the tragic loss of Carter Payne," the Michigan men's soccer Twitter account tweeted. "We grieve the loss of our brother, teammate and extraordinary student-athlete.

"We extend our hearts and love to his family at this extremely tragic time."

