Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
June 24, 2022 / 2:29 PM

Soccer: Wayne Rooney resigns as coach of relegated Derby County

By Alex Butler

June 24 (UPI) -- English soccer legend Wayne Rooney informed League One club Derby County that he is resigning as manager, the Derby County, England, team announced Friday.

Rooney, 36, coached the club for two seasons. The Rams totaled 14 wins, 13 draws and 19 losses last season in the Football League Championship and were demoted to English Football League One, the country's third tier league for soccer.

Advertisement

Derby County's joint administrators said in a news release that they were "very disappointed" with Rooney's decision to leave.

"Over the course of the Summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County," Rooney said in the release.

RELATED Premier League releases 2022-23 soccer schedule

"Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up."

Derby County last appeared in the Premier League, England's top soccer league, in 2007-08. The Rams were relegated the next season to the second-tier and remained in the Football League Championship until their latest relegation.

"The joint administrators are very disappointed that Wayne has taken the difficult decision to leave the club and we have spent some time today trying to persuade him to stay but understand his reasons for wanting to go," the joint administrators of Derby County said.

Advertisement

"We are extremely grateful to him for his excellent work in the face of challenging on-field circumstances in the 2021-22 season and admire the manner in which he has led the team, the club and the local community through various off-field issues."

Rooney was a player-manager when he first joined the club. He retired from soccer in 2021 to become permanent manager. Derby County finished 21st in 2020-21 and 23rd in 2021-22.

RELATED Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

"My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge," Rooney said.

"Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times."

Advertisement

Rooney spent his playing career at Everton, Manchester United and DC United from 2002 to 2020. He also made 120 appearances for the England men's national team.

Clowes Developments Ltd., a local property developer, announced Friday that it purchased Pride Park, Derby County's stadium. The English Football League announced earlier this month that American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew an offer to buy the team.

Read More

Watch: Soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes NWSL's youngest scorer

Latest Headlines

Miniature house installed in San Francisco park a mystery
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Miniature house installed in San Francisco park a mystery
June 24 (UPI) -- Parks officials in San Francisco said they do not know who installed the latest attraction in Golden Gate Park: a miniature house placed atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump.
Toyota recalls all-electric bZ4X over wheels falling off
World News // 13 minutes ago
Toyota recalls all-electric bZ4X over wheels falling off
June 24 (UPI) -- Toyota has recalled more than 2,000 all-electric SUVs over problems that could cause the wheels or axles to fall off.
Texas school district tightens dress code to 'meet expectations of employers'
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Texas school district tightens dress code to 'meet expectations of employers'
June 24 (UPI) -- Dresses, skirts and hoodies have been banned under a new, stricter dress code in a north Texas school district.
Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park
June 24 (UPI) -- Visitors to a park in California's Los Angeles County have been dealing with an unusual problem in recent weeks -- constant attacks from dive-bombing crows.
Trump praises Supreme Court for 'giving rights back' in abortion ruling
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump praises Supreme Court for 'giving rights back' in abortion ruling
June 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the Supreme Court for "giving rights back" by overturning Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Skateboarder breaks two Guinness World Records for blindfolded ollies
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Skateboarder breaks two Guinness World Records for blindfolded ollies
June 24 (UPI) -- A Japanese skateboarder who lost 95 percent of his eyesight to disease broke two Guinness World Records by performing 33 ollies in one minute while blindfolded -- followed by 122 consecutive ollies while blindfolded.
Biden: Supreme Court got abortion decision wrong
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden: Supreme Court got abortion decision wrong
June 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday lashed out at the Supreme Court's decision to reverse the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that guaranteed a right to an abortion, saying it has taken away basic freedom for millions.
Justice Thomas advocates overturning rights to contraception, same-sex-marriage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Thomas advocates overturning rights to contraception, same-sex-marriage
June 24 (UPI) -- As the U.S. Supreme Court took away the constitutional right of millions of women to abortion Friday, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the court should reconsider contraception and same-sex marriage rights.
Lebanon, Israel at a crossroads for gas wealth prospects
World News // 1 hour ago
Lebanon, Israel at a crossroads for gas wealth prospects
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 24 (UPI) -- Europe's growing need for gas caused by Russia's war on Ukraine is increasing interest in speeding exploration of gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea -- and pushing Lebanon and Israel to settle their border dispute.
Similar body odors can lead to same-sex friendships, researchers say
Science News // 1 hour ago
Similar body odors can lead to same-sex friendships, researchers say
June 24 (UPI) -- The nose knows when it comes to sniffing out same-sex friends, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sons of NBA legends O'Neal, Pippen to play for Lakers
Sons of NBA legends O'Neal, Pippen to play for Lakers
Coach, former Olympian saves U.S. swimmer Anita Alvarez from drowning
Coach, former Olympian saves U.S. swimmer Anita Alvarez from drowning
NBA Draft 2022: Banchero, top picks ready to make quick impact
NBA Draft 2022: Banchero, top picks ready to make quick impact
Wimbledon 2022: Packed women's draw highlights tennis Grand Slam
Wimbledon 2022: Packed women's draw highlights tennis Grand Slam
Arch Manning: High school QB from NFL family commits to Texas
Arch Manning: High school QB from NFL family commits to Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement