Premier League releases 2022-23 soccer schedule

Manchester City, which won the Premier League last season, will battle West Ham in its first game of the 2022-23 campaign. Photo by Andrew Yates/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Crystal Palace will host Arsenal in the first of 380 men's Premier League games as part of the 2022-23 schedule, announced Thursday by England's top soccer league. The 38-week schedule will run through late May. NBC, which owns broadcast rights for Premier League games, plans to announce its TV schedule at a later date. Advertisement

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will launch Matchweek 1 at 3 p.m. EDT Aug. 5 at Selhurst Park Stadium in London.

An additional seven games will take place Aug. 6 and another two games will be played Aug. 7. Liverpool will battle Fulham to launch the second-day slate. Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton and Everton will host Chelsea in two other Saturday matchups.

Manchester United will host Brighton in the first of the two Aug. 7 games. West Ham will host reigning league champions Manchester City in the final game of the first week.

City and Liverpool, the Top 2 teams from last season, will meet Oct. 15 in Liverpool and April 1 in Manchester. Liverpool also will battle Manchester United on Aug. 20 and March 4. The Reds will take on Chelsea on Sept. 17 and Jan. 21.

City will battle Chelsea on Jan. 2 and May 20. The Sky Blues will take on Manchester United on Oct. 1 and Jan. 20 in the Manchester derby.

Chelsea will battle Spurs on Aug. 13 and Feb. 25. The Blues will face Manchester United on Oct. 22 and April 22. United will take on Arsenal on Sept. 3 and Jan. 21. The Red Devils will face Spurs on Oct. 19 and April 25.

The final day of the Premier League season will be May 28. The 2022 FIFA World Cup runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League also will take place between Premier League games. The prestigious European tournament will start Tuesday and run through June 10, 2023.

The Premier League said Wednesday that it will announce live TV broadcast selections July 5 for August and September games.