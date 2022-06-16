Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
June 16, 2022 / 10:59 AM

Premier League releases 2022-23 soccer schedule

By Alex Butler
Premier League releases 2022-23 soccer schedule
Manchester City, which won the Premier League last season, will battle West Ham in its first game of the 2022-23 campaign. Photo by Andrew Yates/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Crystal Palace will host Arsenal in the first of 380 men's Premier League games as part of the 2022-23 schedule, announced Thursday by England's top soccer league.

The 38-week schedule will run through late May. NBC, which owns broadcast rights for Premier League games, plans to announce its TV schedule at a later date.

Advertisement

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will launch Matchweek 1 at 3 p.m. EDT Aug. 5 at Selhurst Park Stadium in London.

An additional seven games will take place Aug. 6 and another two games will be played Aug. 7. Liverpool will battle Fulham to launch the second-day slate. Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton and Everton will host Chelsea in two other Saturday matchups.

Manchester United will host Brighton in the first of the two Aug. 7 games. West Ham will host reigning league champions Manchester City in the final game of the first week.

City and Liverpool, the Top 2 teams from last season, will meet Oct. 15 in Liverpool and April 1 in Manchester. Liverpool also will battle Manchester United on Aug. 20 and March 4. The Reds will take on Chelsea on Sept. 17 and Jan. 21.

Advertisement

City will battle Chelsea on Jan. 2 and May 20. The Sky Blues will take on Manchester United on Oct. 1 and Jan. 20 in the Manchester derby.

RELATED Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

Chelsea will battle Spurs on Aug. 13 and Feb. 25. The Blues will face Manchester United on Oct. 22 and April 22. United will take on Arsenal on Sept. 3 and Jan. 21. The Red Devils will face Spurs on Oct. 19 and April 25.

The final day of the Premier League season will be May 28. The 2022 FIFA World Cup runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League also will take place between Premier League games. The prestigious European tournament will start Tuesday and run through June 10, 2023.

The Premier League said Wednesday that it will announce live TV broadcast selections July 5 for August and September games.

RELATED 'Ted Lasso' star, writer Brett Goldstein confirms Season 3 being written as finale

Read More

Watch: Soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes NWSL's youngest scorer

Latest Headlines

Diabetes, heart disease in combination create higher dementia risk, study shows
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Diabetes, heart disease in combination create higher dementia risk, study shows
June 16 (UPI) -- Dementia risk doubles if a person has at least two of these three diseases: type 2 diabetes, stroke or heart disease, according to Swedish research published Thursday.
Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh
June 16 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a California man for attempted murder after he traveled across the country and showed up near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh carrying a gun, a knife and pepper spray.
Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
June 16 (UPI) -- Cosmetic leader Revlon Inc. announced on Thursday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the headwinds of a heavy debt load, supply chain disruptions and inflation.
Abbott closes infant formula plant in Michigan again after flooding
Health News // 1 hour ago
Abbott closes infant formula plant in Michigan again after flooding
EleCare specialty infant formula production at Abbott's Michigan plant has been halted after severe storms triggered flooding in the plant.
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
June 16 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday night, and discussed a range of subjects, including his new History Channel show, gun safety -- and UFOs.
Treating precancerous growths cuts risk of anal cancer in people in HIV
Health News // 1 hour ago
Treating precancerous growths cuts risk of anal cancer in people in HIV
Treating precancerous anal growths in people with HIV slashes their risk of anal cancer by more than half, according to a new study.
Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to below 230,000, Labor Dept. says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to below 230,000, Labor Dept. says
June 16 (UPI) -- The number of workers who have filed new unemployment claims has declined slightly and the total number of jobless Americans remains at a historic level, the Labor Department said in its weekly update Thursday.
Flu shots decline in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates
Health News // 2 hours ago
Flu shots decline in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates
Adult flu shots have slumped in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, suggesting that COVID-19 vaccination behavior may have spilled over to flu-vaccine behavior, new research indicates.
Drinking, pot use among U.S. youth declined during pandemic
Health News // 2 hours ago
Drinking, pot use among U.S. youth declined during pandemic
Pot use, drinking, smoking and vaping all fell among U.S. youth during the pandemic, likely because they had to spend more time at home and less time with their friends, researchers say.
Canada lynx gives birth to litter of kittens at Seneca Park Zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Canada lynx gives birth to litter of kittens at Seneca Park Zoo
June 16 (UPI) -- Canada lynx Bianca has given birth to two kittens at New York's Seneca Park Zoo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis, 26, retires from NFL to pursue ministry
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement