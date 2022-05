Striker Erling Haaland, who spent the early part of his career in Norway, Austria and Germany, is to join England's Manchester City in July. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- The race between European soccer franchises to land Norwegian striker Erland Haaland ended Tuesday, when Manchester City announced an agreement to sign the 21-year-old phenom. "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club," the Sky Blues said in a statement. Advertisement

The transfer, to be confirmed July 1, is subject to finalizing terms of Haaland's new agreement with the English Premier League club. Spanish La Liga champion Real Madrid and German Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich also were pursing Haaland.

Haaland joined Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He spent his first several seasons at Norwegian clubs Byrne and Molde. He played the 2019-20 season with Red Bull Salzburg of the Austrian Bundesliga. He also totaled 17 international appearances for Norway's senior team since 2019

Haaland scored 36 goals through 34 appearances this season with Dortmund and the Norwegian national team.

Manchester City sits in first place in the Premier League standings, three points ahead of second-place Liverpool. Dortmund is locked into a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, 10 points back of Bayern with one game remaining.

Dortmund hosts Hertha in its 2021-22 Bundesliga finale at 9:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The Sky Blues battle Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa in their final three Premier League games.