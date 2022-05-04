Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 4, 2022 / 8:01 PM

Soccer: Real Madrid stuns Manchester City, reaches Champions League final

By Connor Grott
Soccer: Real Madrid stuns Manchester City, reaches Champions League final
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg soccer match Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- Real Madrid mounted an improbable comeback Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu to stun Manchester City and clinch an unlikely spot in the Champions League final.

A brace from Rodrygo and a Karim Benzema penalty kick -- all scored from the 90th minute or later -- gave Real Madrid a 3-1 second-leg semifinal win over City after extra time to send them to Paris with a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Advertisement

Madrid trailed 1-0 in the match and 5-3 on aggregate entering the 90th minute after Riyad Mahrez's goal in the 73rd minute appeared to seal City's second straight trip to the Champions League final.

After coming off the bench, Rodrygo scored goals in the 90th and 91st minutes to level the aggregate score and send the semifinal match to extra time. With City reeling, Benzema then won and scored a penalty in the first five minutes of extra time to give Madrid a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

RELATED Soccer: Liverpool edges Villarreal, advances to Champions League final

Madrid will now battle six-time winners Liverpool in the May 28 final at the Stade de France.

Advertisement

"Incredible," Madrid's Casemiro said after the win. "There's no better feelings, no way to explain this, how difficult it was to get here. The best is yet to come, the most important [thing] is yet to come, but we have to enjoy the moment. ... The great virtue of this club is never giving up, fighting to the end."

Madrid will be making their record 17th appearance in the Champions League final. The La Liga club has won the UCL title on 13 occasions, with their last triumph coming in the 2017-18 season.

RELATED Champions League: Manchester City edges Real Madrid in semifinal clash

RELATED Soccer: Maradona's 'Hand of God' World Cup jersey sells for record $9.2M

Latest Headlines

Beijing closes subway stations as COVID-19 restrictions tighten
World News // 40 minutes ago
Beijing closes subway stations as COVID-19 restrictions tighten
May 4 (UPI) -- Beijing tightened its measures to counter COVID-19 outbreaks on Wednesday, closing a number of subway stations, city officials announced.
EU to increase military support for Moldova amid explosions in separatist region
World News // 43 minutes ago
EU to increase military support for Moldova amid explosions in separatist region
May 4 (UPI) -- European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday the European Union plans to "significantly increase" military support for Moldova after concern Russia's war in Ukraine could spread to the country.
Three workers injured as catwalk collapses at old Edison Power Plant in Boston
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Three workers injured as catwalk collapses at old Edison Power Plant in Boston
May 4 (UPI) -- Three workers were injured Wednesday after a catwalk collapsed at the site of the old Edison Power Plant in Boston during a demolition project.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
Senate Judiciary Committee calls for new rules to curb credit card fees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate Judiciary Committee calls for new rules to curb credit card fees
May 4 (UPI) -- Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee called Wednesday for new rules to rein in "unreasonable" swipe fees charged by credit companies Visa and Mastercard.
Arizona judge rules death row prisoner competent to be executed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona judge rules death row prisoner competent to be executed
May 4 (UPI) -- An Arizona judge on Wednesday ruled that a man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a university student in 1978 is competent to be executed next week.
Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
May 4 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 932 points on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a half-point interest rate hike.
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 prepares to undock for trip home
Science News // 4 hours ago
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 prepares to undock for trip home
ORLANDO, Fla., May 4 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-3 astronauts are preparing to undock from the International Space Station on Thursday after a six-month stay at the orbital outpost.
Wild rabbit raids the garden section at Colorado Walmart store
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wild rabbit raids the garden section at Colorado Walmart store
May 4 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Walmart store in Colorado made an unusual discovery in the garden section -- a wild rabbit feasting on the plants.
River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years
Odd News // 4 hours ago
River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years
May 4 (UPI) -- A river otter caught on camera taking a swim in the Detroit River is the first of its species to be documented in the body of water in over 100 years, experts said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
NFL announces full slate of international games
NFL announces full slate of international games
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement