Soccer: Real Madrid stuns Manchester City, reaches Champions League final

May 4 (UPI) -- Real Madrid mounted an improbable comeback Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu to stun Manchester City and clinch an unlikely spot in the Champions League final. A brace from Rodrygo and a Karim Benzema penalty kick -- all scored from the 90th minute or later -- gave Real Madrid a 3-1 second-leg semifinal win over City after extra time to send them to Paris with a 6-5 aggregate victory. Advertisement

Madrid trailed 1-0 in the match and 5-3 on aggregate entering the 90th minute after Riyad Mahrez's goal in the 73rd minute appeared to seal City's second straight trip to the Champions League final.

After coming off the bench, Rodrygo scored goals in the 90th and 91st minutes to level the aggregate score and send the semifinal match to extra time. With City reeling, Benzema then won and scored a penalty in the first five minutes of extra time to give Madrid a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Madrid will now battle six-time winners Liverpool in the May 28 final at the Stade de France.

"Incredible," Madrid's Casemiro said after the win. "There's no better feelings, no way to explain this, how difficult it was to get here. The best is yet to come, the most important [thing] is yet to come, but we have to enjoy the moment. ... The great virtue of this club is never giving up, fighting to the end."

Madrid will be making their record 17th appearance in the Champions League final. The La Liga club has won the UCL title on 13 occasions, with their last triumph coming in the 2017-18 season.