News Alert
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by a half-point to check inflation; largest hike in 22 years
Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 4, 2022 / 1:49 PM

Soccer: Maradona's 'Hand of God' World Cup jersey sells for record $9.2M

By Alex Butler
Soccer: Maradona's 'Hand of God' World Cup jersey sells for record $9.2M
Diego Maradona wore his blue Argentina jersey for two of his most famous goals at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's

May 4 (UPI) -- The Argentina jersey, which Diego Maradona wore for his "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century" scores at the 1986 World Cup, sold for a record $9.2 million, Sotheby's auction house said Wednesday.

Maradona, who died at 60 in 2020, wore the blue shirt in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over England on June 22, 1986, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The sale set a new record for the priciest sports memorabilia item in history.

Advertisement

The previous record was from a 2019 Sotheby's auction, when an original autograph manuscript of the Olympic Manifesto from 1982 sold for $8.8 million.

"This is arguably the most coveted football shirt to ever come to auction, and so it is fitting that it now holds the auction record for any object of its kind," Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables Brahm Wachter said in a news release.

Advertisement
RELATED Soccer: Lionel Messi bends in free kick, passes rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Argentina and England were scoreless through the first half of the quarterfinal. Maradona then broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. The legendary striker dribbled through the defense, played off a pass and continued to run into the box.

The England defense attempted to clear the ball, but played in back toward Maradona. The Argentine forward then jumped in front of goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Maradona appeared to use his left hand to hit the ball, which went into the net.

RELATED Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona dies at 60

After the game, Maradona went on to say he scored the goal with "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God."

Maradona went on to double Argentina's lead with another score in the 55th minute. He started that score deep in Argentina territory. Maradona split two defenders and bolted toward the right flank. He then outran another defender and beat three additional foes to reach the box. He finished the play with a shot just inside the near post.

Advertisement

The score was later dubbed the "Goal of the Century" through a FIFA vote ahead of the 2002 World Cup.

RELATED Diego Maradona to remain in hospital for treatment following brain surgery

England's Gary Lineker went on to score the final goal of the quarterfinal in the 81st minute. Argentina went on to beat Belgium 2-0 in the semifinals. Maradona also scored both of those goals.

Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in the World Cup Final on June 29, 1986, in Mexico City. Maradona was awarded the Golden Ball, as the best player in the tournament.

The Argentine Football Association announced Maradona's death on Nov. 25, 2020. He died of a heart attack while in Buenos Aires.

Maradona underwent brain surgery and was released from a hospital weeks before his death. He also was hospitalized in 2004 due to heart and respiratory issues related to drug and alcohol abuse.

Latest Headlines

Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
May 4 (UPI) -- A wild fox has killed 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The zoo has increased measures protecting the remaining birds.
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
May 4 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday the Biden administration plans to "double down" to ensure women receive reproductive healthcare to which they're entitled.
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
May 4 (UPI) -- TurboTax owner Intuit agreed to pay $141 million in restitution to millions of low-income residents for deceptive practices, the New York attorney general's office announced Wednesday.
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
Science News // 1 hour ago
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
May 4 (UPI) -- Four California condors took flight over Northern California redwood habitat Tuesday. It was the first time condors have flown over Redwood National Park since 1892.
Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hailed Olympic athletes from the Summer and Winter Games on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, calling them an inspiration to all U.S. residents.
Florida woman goes skydiving for her 100th birthday
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Florida woman goes skydiving for her 100th birthday
May 4 (UPI) -- A Florida woman celebrated her 100th birthday by trying something new -- jumping out of a plane.
1 in 5 parents plan to get COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5
Health News // 2 hours ago
1 in 5 parents plan to get COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5
Only 18 percent of parents of children under 5 say they plan to get their child vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can, while nearly 4 in 10 say they will "wait and see" before getting shots for their child.
California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn
Odd News // 2 hours ago
California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they are trying to find the owner of a "mysterious" California kingsnake found more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat.
Russia fires rockets into Kharkiv as fighting in Ukraine ends 10th week
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia fires rockets into Kharkiv as fighting in Ukraine ends 10th week
May 4 (UPI) -- Russia fired incendiary rockets into Ukraine's second-largest city on Wednesday -- which ignited a large fire in a civilian neighborhood of Kharkiv -- after ramping up missile attacks across the battle-scarred country.
Women, Black patients with chest pain having longer ER wait times
Health News // 2 hours ago
Women, Black patients with chest pain having longer ER wait times
Women and people of color with chest pain -- the most common symptom signaling a heart attack -- face longer waits in U.S. emergency departments than men and White people do, new research reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
NFL announces full slate of international games
NFL announces full slate of international games
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement