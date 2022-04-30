Soccer star Hope Solo says she will enter rehab after DWI arrest

USA's goalkeeper Hope Solo looks to the crowd after making a difficult move against New Zealand in the first half of their match at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 4, 2015. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Hope Solo, the retired soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has said she will enter rehab after she was arrested in North Carolina last month for allegedly driving impaired with her two children in her car. Solo, 40, was arrested in Winston-Salem on March 31 and charged with impaired driving, child abuse and resisting arrest. She was scheduled to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, in May. Advertisement

"I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023," Solo said in a statement to Instagram on Friday.

"I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol. At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

Djorn Buchholz, the executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, said in a statement that the institution would "fully support" Solo's decision and looked forward to her induction in 2023.

"Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible," Solo said after her arrest.

The athlete has been married to former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jerramy Stevens since 2012 and the couple's two children, who are twins, were born in March 2020.

"In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property," she said. "Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life."

Solo, who served as goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national team from 2000 to 2016, won gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London. She also served as goalkeeper when the United States won the FIFA Women's World Cup championship in 2015.

Solo was previously arrested in 2014 for allegedly hitting her half-sister and nephew, who suffered visible injuries, at her home outside Seattle and charged with two counts of domestic violence assault.

During her arrest, Solo allegedly spewed profanity at cops, according to a police report obtained by ESPN in 2015.

"You're such a [expletive], you're scared of me because you know that if the handcuffs were off I'd kick your ass," Solo allegedly said.

Charges against Solo were eventually dismissed in January 2015 after a lack of support from the two alleged victims, but prosecutors appealed to have them reinstated. The charges were dismissed again in 2018 because the prosecution witnesses did not want to testify.

In January 2015, Solo was temporarily suspended from U.S. Soccer after she reportedly did not cooperate with police when Stevens was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Los Angeles.