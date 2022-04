Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, shown with star striker Mohamed Salah, helped guide the Reds to the semifinals of the 2021-2022 Champions League and into a battle for first place in the Premier League. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Liverpool signed Jurgen Klopp to an extension Thursday, keeping the longtime soccer manager under contract through the 2026 season, the English Premier League club announced. "There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news: delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start," Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com. Advertisement

"There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before."

Klopp, 54, took over at Liverpool in 2015. His former contract was set to expire in 2024. He led the Reds to their first Premier League title in 2020. He helped the Reds win the Champions League a year earlier.

Klopp previously coached at Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05.

The Reds sit in second place, behind Manchester City, in the Premier League standings. They beat Villarreal of Spain's La Liga 2-0 in the first game of their two-leg Champions League semifinal Wednesday in Liverpool.

Liverpool owns 24 wins, seven draws and two losses through 33 games this season in the Premier League. They sit one point behind Manchester City and 14 points ahead of third-place Chelsea.