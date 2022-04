Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (pictured) and Neymar Jr. will not play against Angers on Wednesday in Angers, France. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Star striker Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's potential title-clinching match against Angers as he deals with an Achilles injury, the French Ligue 1 soccer team announced Tuesday. PSG will battle Angers at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Angers, France. The club needs a victory and and a draw or loss from second-place Marseille. Marseille hosts Nantes at the same time Wednesday at the Orange Velodrome. Advertisement

PSG said Messi is "receiving treatment for an inflammation in his left achilles tendon." He is expected to be reevaluated in 48 hours.

PSG also announced Tuesday that midfielder Marco Verratti and center back Presnel Kimpembe will miss Wednesday's match because of injuries. Star striker Neymar Jr. will miss the match because of a suspension.

"This match will be important because it could allow us to win a 10th title in the French Championship if we win," PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters Tuesday at a news conference. "The goal is to continue the momentum from our last few games.

"We've had a string of successes and we want to continue that momentum."

Messi logged a full 90 minutes, plus stoppage time, in PSG's win over Marseille on Sunday in Paris. He missed more than a dozen games earlier this season due to injuries and COVID-19.

Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid eliminated PSG in the Round of 16 in the 2021-22 Champions League. Messi, who joined the club last off-season from FC Barcelona, totaled eight goals and 13 assists in his 29-game tenure at PSG.