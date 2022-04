The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy sits on display Feb. 22, 2022, in Warsaw, Poland. File Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- FIFA confirmed Thursday that Ukraine will return to competitive action in its delayed World Cup playoff against Scotland on June 1. Ukraine's Path A semifinal match in Glasgow was postponed in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The invasion led to the stoppage of all soccer activities in the nation and a requirement for all Ukrainian males 18 years or older to remain in the country. Advertisement

The Ukrainian football association's appeal for the playoff game to be pushed back previously was granted by FIFA, with the hope of being able to reschedule the match this summer.

FIFA and UEFA have now agreed on the June 1 date for the game in Glasgow. The winner between Ukraine and Scotland will move on to play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for the last European spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"FIFA would like to thank all of the parties involved for the strong spirit of solidarity and cooperation that has led to this unanimous decision," the governing body said in a statement.

Ukraine, Scotland and Wales are vying for the fourth and final spot in Group B, which currently consists of the Unites States, England and Iran.

Ukraine hasn't played any game since facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in its final World Cup qualifying group game in November.

Russia, meanwhile, is barred from competing at this year's World Cup. In late February, FIFA imposed an indefinite ban on all Russian national teams and clubs due to the conflict in Ukraine.