Champions League: Chelsea-Real Madrid, Bayern-Villarreal lead soccer tourney QFs

United States Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic (C) will lead Chelsea against Real Madrid in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal matchup Tuesday in Madrid.

April 12 (UPI) -- Real Madrid battles Chelsea and Bayern Munich takes on Villarreal in the first two quarterfinal matches of the 2021-22 Champions League soccer tournament Tuesday in Spain and Germany, respectively. Real Madrid of Spain's La Liga takes on Chelsea of England's Premier League at 3 p.m. EDT on CBS. German Bundesliga power Bayern battles La Liga foe Villarreal at the same time on Paramount+. Advertisement

The winner from each of those two-game series will advance to face off in a two-leg semifinal matchup.

La Liga's Atletico Madrid will play Premier League leader Manchester City in the last leg of another quarterfinal matchup at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Madrid. Premier League power Liverpool will face Benfica of Portugal's Primeira Liga in the other quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Liverpool, England.

The winners from those matchups will meet in the other semifinal.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern and Real Madrid are the favorites to win the title. The Champions League final is May 28 in Paris.

Villarreal and Manchester City won their first-leg matchups 1-0. Liverpool and Real Madrid earned 3-1 victories in their first-leg meetings.

If the teams are tied in total goals scored in both legs through regulation of the second-leg match, they will play two 15-minute overtime periods and move on to penalty kicks, if necessary.

Chelsea and Benfica each must win by at least three goals in regulation or be up by two goals in regulation to send their second-leg matches to extra time or penalties to advance to the semifinals.

Bayern and Atletico must win by at least two goals in regulation or win in extra time or in penalties to advance.

Schedule

All times in EDT

Tuesday

Villarreal at Bayern at 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Chelsea at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on CBS

Wednesday

Manchester City at Atletico at 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Benfica at Liverpool at 3 p.m. on CBS

April 27

Semifinal

Villareal/Bayern vs. Liverpool//Benfica at 3 p.m. at TBD

Manchester City/Atletico vs. Chelsea/Real Madrid at 3 p.m. at TBD

May 4

Semifinal

Villareal/Bayern vs. Liverpool/Benfica at 3 p.m. at TBD

Manchester City/Atletico vs. Chelsea/Real Madrid at 3 p.m. at TBD

May 28

Final

Villarreal/Bayern/Liverpool/Benfica vs. Manchester City/Atletico/Chelsea/Real Madrid at 3 p.m.