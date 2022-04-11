Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
April 11, 2022 / 2:35 PM

Police, soccer group continue probe into Cristiano Ronaldo for phone slap

By Alex Butler
Police, soccer group continue probe into Cristiano Ronaldo for phone slap
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in an incident with a fan in which he slapped a cellphone to the ground Saturday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Police are continuing an investigation into a weekend incident in which soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo slapped a cellphone out of a boy's hands, a Merseyside police spokesperson told UPI on Monday afternoon.

The Football Association, which governs soccer in England and is responsible for disciplinary measures, declined to say if Ronaldo would be fined or suspended, but is looking into the incident. Ronaldo apologized on social media.

Advertisement

"We are aware of the incident and will be seeking observations on the matter from both clubs and the player involved," the association said Monday in a statement.

The incident occurred after Everton defeated Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Videos posted this weekend on social media show Ronaldo, who was injured during the match, limping through the tunnel toward the locker room.

RELATED World Cup 2022 draw: U.S. to face England, Iran, one other in Group B

Ronaldo, who appeared to be in pain, bent over to take a break and then continued walking until he saw the phone on his right side. The star striker slapped the phone to the ground.

Ronaldo apologized for the incident Sunday on Instagram. He also invited the boy to a future game. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said Sunday in an initial statement that its investigators will work alongside Manchester United and Everton to determine the facts of the situation.

Advertisement

"As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30 p.m. [local time], it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," a police spokesman said.

RELATED Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car

"Inquiries are underway, and officers are currently working with Everton Football club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offense has taken place."

Manchester United will host Norwich City in another Premier League game at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

RELATED Soccer: U.S. men clinch World Cup spot in loss to Costa Rica

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

Latest Headlines

CVS settles with DOJ to make COVID-19 portal more accessible
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
CVS settles with DOJ to make COVID-19 portal more accessible
April 11 (UPI) -- CVS on Monday settled with the Justice Department in an agreement to make its online COVID-19 portal for booking vaccination appointments more accessible to people with disabilities.
Judge rules U.S. military cannot discriminate against HIV-positive service members
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Judge rules U.S. military cannot discriminate against HIV-positive service members
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. military will no longer be able to limit active service members who test positive for HIV, a federal judge in Virginia has ruled.
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
April 11 (UPI) -- A Florida student has some big decisions ahead of him after being accepted to 27 colleges and universities -- and amassing $4 million in scholarship offers.
Javelina in search of Cheetos takes station wagon on brief joyride
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Javelina in search of Cheetos takes station wagon on brief joyride
April 11 (UPI) -- Deputies in Arizona said a javelina in search of Cheetos climbed into a vehicle and ended up taking in on a brief joyride.
Manhole explodes, catches fire in Times Square after cable failure
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Manhole explodes, catches fire in Times Square after cable failure
April 11 (UPI) -- A manhole explosion in Times Square blamed on a power cable failure terrified residents and tourists alike, but no serious injuries were reported.
17-year Neptune study reveals surprising temperature changes
Science News // 50 minutes ago
17-year Neptune study reveals surprising temperature changes
April 11 (UPI) -- The heating-and-cooling changes of Neptune's atmospheric and global temperatures have caught the attention of the astronomers who have monitored them over 17 years, a study released Monday shows.
Gallup Poll: Big majorities back range of climate change policies
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Gallup Poll: Big majorities back range of climate change policies
April 11 (UPI) -- Americans decisively support a series of six policy proposals to fight climate change backed by the Biden administration, according to a Gallup Poll released Monday.
Johnny Depp's $50M defamation trial against Amber Heard begins in Virginia
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Johnny Depp's $50M defamation trial against Amber Heard begins in Virginia
April 11 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard related to her accusations of domestic violence against him started Monday in a Virginia court.
Idaho man balances lawnmower on his chin for 30 minutes, 33 seconds
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho man balances lawnmower on his chin for 30 minutes, 33 seconds
April 11 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 200 Guinness World Records to his name recaptured one of his previous titles by balancing a lawn mower on his chin for 30 minutes and 33 seconds.
Consumers fears about inflation increase over past month, study says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Consumers fears about inflation increase over past month, study says
April 11 (UPI) -- Consumers are experiencing a record-high fear about climbing prices as inflation concerns continue around the country, according to a new study released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction
Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement