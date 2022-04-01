Trending
April 1, 2022 / 11:59 PM

World Cup 2022 draw: U.S. to face England, Iran, one other in Group B

By Connor Grott
United States Men's National Team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter will be taking charge of his first World Cup as U.S. boss. He was hired in December 2018, just over a year after the country failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday was drawn in Group B against England, Iran and one undecided European opponent for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The last squad in the U.S. Men's National Team's group will be determined in June, when either Scotland or Ukraine will play Wales for the final European spot at the World Cup.

The USMNT will play its tournament opener against the winner of the European playoff on Nov. 21. The Americans will then face England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.

If the U.S. qualifies from its group, it will then face either the winner or the runner-up from Group A -- Qatar, Senegal, Ecuador and Netherlands -- in the round of 16.

Gregg Berhalter's U.S. squad secured one of CONCACAF's three automatic qualification spots Wednesday despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica.

Mexico -- drawn in Group C with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia -- and Canada -- in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia -- clinched the remaining two spots.

The 48-year-old Berhalter will be taking charge of his first World Cup as U.S. boss. He was hired in December 2018, just over a year after the country failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

"We think it's a good group -- we know every opponent in the World Cup is difficult, but with England you get an exciting matchup, with Iran it's a diverse opponent and they've done well in qualifying, and then we'll have to wait to see who the third opponent is," Berhalter told BBC Sport. "Overall, pleased with the group and excited to get started."

The global soccer tournament will run from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18 in Qatar. It is the first time the sport's top prize has been competed for in the Middle East.

