Soccer: Macario, Pugh help U.S. beat Iceland, win SheBelieves Cup

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Strikers Mallory Pugh and Catarina Macario scored two goals apiece to lead the United States Women's National Team to a win over Iceland and clinched a fifth SheBelieves Cup soccer invitational title for the Americans. Midfielder Kristie Mewis also scored in the 5-0 shutout victory Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Midfielder Ashley Sanchez logged two assists for the Americans. Advertisement

"I felt like for this big match for the trophy I needed to put my best self forward and show my teammates and [coach] Vlatko Andonovski and the nation that I belong here," Macario told reporters.

Sanchez slipped a pass to Macario, who dribbled above the left corner of the box for the first score. Macario tapped the ball to her right, crushed a shot with her right boot and placed the ball off the right post and into the net in the 37th minute.

Macario doubled the lead just before halftime. Pugh dribbled into the box and was surrounded by defenders at the start of the play. She then slipped a pass to her right. Macario ran onto the ball and used her right foot to chip a fadeaway shot over Iceland goalie Sandra Siguroardottir and into the net.

Pugh scored her first of two-consecutive goals in the 60th minute. That play started with a beautiful through ball from Sanchez, which slipped between several defenders and went toward the right corner flag.

Pugh collected the feed, dribbled into the box and grounded a shot between Siguroardottir's legs into the far-post netting for a 3-0 lead.

She scored again about 15 minutes later. Macario stole the ball from Iceland near midfield and ran up the field with Pugh for that score.

The duo completed a give-and-go pass sequence when they reached the box. Pugh ended the play with a blast into the near-post netting.

Mewis capped the scoring in the 88th minute. Striker Margaret Purce dribbled around a defender and fired a grounded pass into the middle of the box. Mewis finished the play with a one-touch, left-footed tap just inside the left post.

The U.S. women's team, ranked No. 1 in the world, also won the SheBelieves Cup in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021. France and England won in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The four-team tournament is played in round-robin format. The team that totals the most points in the group stage is declared the winner.

The Americans totaled 15 wins, two losses and four draws in the seven editions of the tournament.

Women's soccer stars will now turn to domestic competitions as they break from international duties. The National Women's Soccer League's preseason camps started earlier this month. The league's Challenge Cup starts March 18.

"It's always helpful to get games even before preseason starts," Pugh told reporters Wednesday.

"Now it's about going into preseason in our NWSL markets, just being healthy and contributing there."

The United States Men's National Team battles Mexico in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier at 10 p.m. EST March 24 in Mexico City.