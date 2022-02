Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie (C) is expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks of action due to a left foot injury he sustained Tuesday in a Champions League game. Photo by Domenech Castello/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Juventus and United States Men's National Team midfielder Weston McKennie fractured his left foot and is expected to miss up to three months, including the final World Cup qualifiers. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and CBS Sports on Tuesday about McKennie's injury timeline for return. McKennie sustained the injury in the 81st minute of Juventus' 1-1 draw with Villarreal in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League matchup Tuesday in Villarreal, Spain. Advertisement

He was dribbling a ball on the right flank when Villarreal defender Pervis Estupinan slid in and caught his left ankle. McKennie screamed in pain and went to the ground.

He attempted to hobble off before he fell for a second time. He then underwent X-ray scans, which confirmed a fracture in the second and third metatarsals in his left foot.

Juventus battles Empoli in a Serie A game at noon EST Saturday in Empoli, Italy. The U.S. men return to action for a World Cup qualifier against Mexico at 10 p.m. March 24 in Mexico City.

The Americans are in second place in the CONCACAF standings. The Top 3 teams in the standings automatically qualify for the World Cup. The fourth-place team will enter a one-legged playoff against the winner of the Oceania region.

Mexico is in third place, while Canada is in first place. The Americans battle fourth-place Panama on March 27 and face fifth-place Costa Rica three days later in their final qualifier.

The 2022 World Cup starts Nov. 21 in Qatar.