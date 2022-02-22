Trending
Soccer
Feb. 22, 2022 / 8:10 AM

U.S. Soccer, members of women's team settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

By Clyde Hughes
The lawsuit pitted some of the most popular players -- including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe -- against the top American soccer federation.  File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. women soccer players reached a settlement agreement with the sport's governing body on Tuesday to resolve a six-year, high-profile legal dispute over equal pay.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and players with the U.S. Women's National Team announced the landmark agreement, which will pay $24 million and bonuses equal to what male players receive.

Both sides said that U.S. Soccer and the players "have resolved our longstanding dispute" and are now standing together to advance equality in soccer.

"Getting to this day has not been easy," they said in a joint statement Tuesday. "The U.S. Women's National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes."

The settlement will pay $22 million for the 28 players who filed the suit and use the other $2 million to create a fund for women's and girls' soccer programs. The fund will also help support the women in their post-soccer careers.

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe speaks during an event at the White House to mark Equal Pay Day on March 24, 2021. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

The original lawsuit filed in 2019 had asked for $67 million.

"Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow," the joint statement added.

"Together, we dedicate this moment to them. We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women's soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe."

The lawsuit pitted some of the most popular players -- including Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd -- against the top American soccer federation.

"What we set out to do was to have the acknowledgment of discrimination from U.S. Soccer, and we received that through back pay in the settlement," Morgan told The New York Times.

"We set out to have fair and equal treatment in working conditions, and we got that. ... And we set out to have equal pay moving forward for us and the men's team through U.S. Soccer, and we achieved that."

"When we win, everyone wins!" Rapinoe said in a tweet.

