Breaking News
Ahmaud Arbery's killers found guilty of federal hate crimes
Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Feb. 22, 2022 / 10:23 AM

UEFA pulls Champions League title game from Russia over Ukraine crisis

By Clyde Hughes
UEFA pulls Champions League title game from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Krestovsky Stadium is seen in St. Petersburg, Russia. The venue was supposed to host the UEFA Champions League title game in May, but will no longer be the site of the match after Russia moved troops into regions in eastern Ukraine. File Photo by Anton Vaganov/EPA-EFE/Pool

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- UEFA, Europe's premier club soccer organization, started exploring contingency plans on Tuesday to move its Champions League title game away from Russia over Moscow's recent troop movements with regard to Ukraine.

St. Petersburg was scheduled to host the final on May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium, where it held the World Cup final in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic had led Russia to postpone hosting the UEFA title game last year.

Advertisement

The British government and European Union have said they're preparing sanctions against Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration Monday that two separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine are independent -- and then sent Russian troops to the regions.

The West has been warning Moscow for weeks against invading Ukraine, and soccer authorities said Tuesday that the recent developments have caused a problem with the tournament plans.

RELATED Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis

"[There is] no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons Tuesday, according to the BBC.

British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the Champions League final venue will now be discussed "with the relevant governing bodies."

"I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia," Dorries said in a tweet. "We won't allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimize his illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Advertisement
RELATED U.S., allies condemn Russia at U.N. for recognizing Ukraine regions as independent

In comments to the House of Commons, Johnson also announced sanctions against five Russian banks -- Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank -- and three individuals that include Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg.

RELATED EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea

Latest Headlines

2/2/22 is big wedding date as Las Vegas celebrates 5 millionth marriage
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
2/2/22 is big wedding date as Las Vegas celebrates 5 millionth marriage
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- This year was special for lovers getting married on two unique dates: 2/2/22 and 2/22/22.
Federal jury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers guilty of hate crimes
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Federal jury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers guilty of hate crimes
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Georgia found the three men convicted of killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery guilty of hate crimes charges on Tuesday morning.
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Health News // 28 minutes ago
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer are not at increased risk for disease recurrence or death if they eat red or processed meat, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Construction workers may expose families to toxic metals
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Construction workers may expose families to toxic metals
Construction workers may bring home more than the bacon -- they may also be exposing their families to toxic metals, a new study reveals.
Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women
Sexual assault and workplace sexual harassment may increase women's long-term risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, a new study suggests.
Krispy Kreme reports strong fourth quarter after going public
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Krispy Kreme reports strong fourth quarter after going public
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Krispy Kreme on Tuesday reported a strong fourth quarter to end 2021 after going public in July and struggling to make a profit.
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
World News // 1 hour ago
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Colombia on Monday became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion, as the nation's highest court legalized the procedure for as late as 24 weeks.
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that his government is suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline as a direct result of Russia's troop movement concerning Ukraine.
Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption
World News // 3 hours ago
Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Tonga is restoring communications with the rest of the world on Tuesday, about a month after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut cables and isolated the island in the South Pacific.
Biden to announce investments in U.S.-made minerals to aid supply chains
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to announce investments in U.S.-made minerals to aid supply chains
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- President Biden will host White House meeting on Tuesday with officials and experts to announce new investments supporting U.S. production of minerals that go into key items, easing reliance on the foreign supply.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard slaps Wisconsin assistant, discipline expected
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard slaps Wisconsin assistant, discipline expected
Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby win; Mandaloun named winner
Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby win; Mandaloun named winner
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement