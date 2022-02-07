Advertisement
Soccer
Feb. 7, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Britain, Ireland drop plans for 2030 World Cup to focus on 2028 Euro bid

By Simon Druker
1/4
Britain, Ireland drop plans for 2030 World Cup to focus on 2028 Euro bid
Fans celebrate after match during the 2020 European Championship tournament in London, Britain, on July 7, 2021. File Photo by Carl Recine/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Britain and Ireland announced Monday that they're dropping a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup to instead focus on plans to put on soccer's European Football Championship two years earlier.

Organizers said the reasons for ending the 2030 proposal relate to certain disputes and some doubts about how FIFA, soccer's world governing body, will put on the global tournament in the future.

Advertisement

Another reason for the move, they said, is that hosting the European Championship, also known as the Euros, in 2028 would offer a similar return on investment and require fewer costs.

"The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third largest sports event in the world," organizers said in a statement.

RELATED Biden announces plans to designate Qatar as 'major non-NATO ally'

The decision came amid an extensive feasibility study to assess opportunities of hosting the tournament.

Scotland and England jointly hosted 12 matches during the 2020 edition of the Euro. Germany is hosting the 2024 Euro Championship. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

"The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments," the organizers said.

Advertisement

"On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup."

RELATED Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan left off USWNT roster for SheBelieves Cup

During his 2019 election campaign, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative party promised a World Cup bid, including money in the budget.

The UEFA European Football Championship is expected to expand in 2028 to include 32 teams, up from the existing 24 participants. Russia and Turkey have also shown interest in hosting the event. Russia hosted the last FIFA World Cup in 2018, and the 2022 tournament will be staged in Qatar. The The 2026 edition will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Scotland and England jointly hosted 12 matches during the 2020 edition of the Euro. Germany is hosting the 2024 Euro Championship.

RELATED Soccer: Pulisic, U.S. men beat Honduras in World Cup qualifier

The host of the 2028 European Championship is expected to be announced at the end of 2023.

Latest Headlines

Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- More than one-third of adolescents and half of teens and young adults who vape use the devices for marijuana, a study published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics found.
Most children have 'thirdhand' smoke exposure on hands, study finds
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Most children have 'thirdhand' smoke exposure on hands, study finds
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nearly all young children have traces of nicotine on their hands, even those living in non-smoking households, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Watch live: Astra plans first Florida launch attempt again Monday
Science News // 42 minutes ago
Watch live: Astra plans first Florida launch attempt again Monday
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Small launch company Astra Space plans to try again Monday to launch for the first time from Florida after ground equipment failure postponed an attempt on Saturday.
Biden to meet German leader Olaf Scholz at White House, coordinate on Ukraine
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Biden to meet German leader Olaf Scholz at White House, coordinate on Ukraine
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House on Monday, where they're expected to talk out a coordinated strategy to manage the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
Frontier to buy Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion, form 5th-largest U.S. carrier
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Frontier to buy Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion, form 5th-largest U.S. carrier
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines announced on Monday that it's buying low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines in a $3 billion deal that will create the nation's fifth-largest commercial airline.
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
The latest medal count results from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Spotify CEO apologizes to employees, but says 'silencing' Joe Rogan not the answer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Spotify CEO apologizes to employees, but says 'silencing' Joe Rogan not the answer
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Spotify's founder and CEO has apologized to company employees for the impact of the recent controversy involving podcaster Joe Rogan -- and said the music streaming service won't take any action to "silence" him.
Multiple Alberta clippers to dart through Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Multiple Alberta clippers to dart through Midwest, Northeast
Rounds of quick-hitting snowstorms known as Alberta clippers will take aim at the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and even the interior Northeast this week.
CVS, Walgreens lift limits on rapid COVID-19 test purchases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CVS, Walgreens lift limits on rapid COVID-19 test purchases
There will no longer be a limit on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can buy at a time, the pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say.
Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Texas County's refusal to remove books from the kids' section of the library sparked a political fight. Now school board races have taken a partisan tone, and elections serve as a purity test for far-right politics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach
Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Saints star RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge
Saints star RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement