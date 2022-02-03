Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Feb. 3, 2022 / 10:07 PM

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan left off USWNT roster for SheBelieves Cup

By Connor Grott
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan left off USWNT roster for SheBelieves Cup
Team USA stars Megan Rapinoe (L) and Alex Morgan (R) were left off the SheBelieves Cup roster to make room for the players needing to prove themselves. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Women's National Team coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the roster for this month's SheBelieves Cup on Thursday, leaving off veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in favor of up-and-comers like Sophia Smith and Ashley Sanchez.

The 23-player squad will compete in the USWNT's first matches of 2022 when the Americans play the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland in the SheBelieves Cup, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 17-23.

Advertisement

The international games will be staged at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., and Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Established veterans left out of the tournament include Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Rapinoe and Morgan. Andonovski said those players were left off the roster to make room for the players needing to prove themselves.

RELATED Soccer: Pulisic, U.S. men beat Honduras in World Cup qualifier

"All these players are very good players -- we know that they've done so much for this team," Andonovski told ESPN. "But right now I want to give a chance to players like Sophia Smith and Mal Pugh and Catarina Macario, Ashley Hatch, players that have earned their spot on the national team or earn their spot back.

"I want to give them maximum minutes or whatever minutes they earn so we can evaluate every aspect of their game, in the training environment or game setting."

RELATED Soccer: Trinity Rodman becomes NWSL's highest-paid player with $1.1M deal

Andonovski also noted that the veterans who were left off the roster for the SheBelieves Cup shouldn't be considered locks for future events.

"It doesn't mean that all these players that have done well in the past are just going to come back here in the next camp because they've done well a year ago or two years ago," Andonovski said. "There's a reason why we're not calling Mia Hamm or Julie Foudy in camp, right?

"So the same goes here: they need to perform, they need to play in their markets, they need to play well in their markets, and show that they can still contribute and be valuable for the national team."

RELATED Soccer: NWSL, union agree to higher salaries, free agency, health benefits

In the USWNT's midfield, veterans Julie Ertz and Samantha Mewis were left out in favor of rising stars such as Macario and Sanchez. Mewis is coming off an injury, according to Andonovski, and Ertz wasn't fit enough to receive a roster spot.

Of the 23 players on the squad, 11 are players who have been on the fringes of the U.S. women's team and have 25 or fewer caps. Six of those players have fewer than 10 caps.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Former Human Rights Campaign president files lawsuit alleging racial bias
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Former Human Rights Campaign president files lawsuit alleging racial bias
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Former Human Rights Campaign President Alonso David sued the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, alleging it has a "racist, biased culture" and fired and underpaid him because he is Black.
Nancy Pelosi denounces China's human rights on eve of Olympics
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nancy Pelosi denounces China's human rights on eve of Olympics
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took aim at China in front of a congressional commission Thursday, criticizing the Olympic host country for conducting decades of "gross human rights violations."
January food prices rise to record levels, burdening world's poor
World News // 2 hours ago
January food prices rise to record levels, burdening world's poor
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Global food prices have risen to their highest levels since 2011 amid disruptions to the supply chain, drought and other harmful weather, increasing energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Former employees of Washington's NFL team pressured Commissioner Roger Goodell in front of Congress to release a report delving into the team's hostile workplace culture, including allegations of sexual harassment.
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
World News // 2 hours ago
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday ruled out the possibility of military intervention in Ottawa to disband protests in the country's capital.
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
World News // 3 hours ago
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The city of Rotterdam will dismantle a large historic bridge to accommodate billionaire Jeff Bezos' superyacht this summer.
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon said it will increase the price of its annual Prime membership from to $139 from $119 beginning Feb. 18 for new members and March 25 for existing members.
Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Puerto Rican police officer to 30 years in prison for assisting a trafficking operation that distributed drugs out of a Bronx daycare.
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
Science News // 4 hours ago
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A former NASA official revealed Thursday that his new space company, Maryland-based Quantum Space, plans to launch robotic satellite outposts to orbit the sun about a million miles from the Earth.
Man buys $1M Powerball ticket while filling up his snowmobile
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Man buys $1M Powerball ticket while filling up his snowmobile
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who picked up a Powerball ticket while gassing up his snowmobile ended up winning a $1 million prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
Bills to hire former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach
Bills to hire former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach
NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch
NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement