Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed a contract with Barcelona on Wednesday, which runs through June 30, 2025, and features an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang terminated his contract with Arsenal and signed with Barcelona, the Spanish La Liga club announced Wednesday. Barcelona said Aubameyang will sign a contract that runs through June 30, 2025, with an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023. The pact will feature a buyout clause of more than $113 million.

The 32-year-old striker was born in France, but plays for the Gabon national team. His is also a citizen of Spain.

Aubameyang made his senior team debut in 2008-09 at French second division club Dijon, while on loan from Italy's AC Milan. He went on to play at Lille, AS Monaco and Saint Etienne. He joined Germany's Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Aubameyang scored 141 goals in four and a half seasons with the German club. He left for Arsenal in 2018. He led England's Premier League with 22 goals in 2019. He scored 92 goals in 163 appearances over four seasons with the Gunners.

He totaled 30 goals in 72 international appearances for Gabon.

"We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club," Arsenal said in a news release.

Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid in La Liga play at 10:15 a.m. EST Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona.