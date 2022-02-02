Soccer: Trinity Rodman becomes NWSL's highest-paid player with $1.1M deal

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (L), the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, is now the league's highest-paid player. Photo by the Washington Spirit/Xavi Dussaq

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Forward Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit agreed to a contract extension, making Rodman the highest-paid player in the history of the National Women's Soccer League, her agency announced Wednesday. Sources told ESPN, Sportico and the Washington Post that the deal is worth $1.1 million and runs through the 2024 season. The pact features an option for 2025. Octagon, the agency that represents Rodman, confirmed the deal was the largest in league history with social media posts. Advertisement

Rodman, 19, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft.

The 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year -- and daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman -- scored seven goals, totaled seven assists and helped the Spirit win the NWSL title in November.

"We're incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons," Spirit manager Kris Ward said in a news release. "She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts."

On Monday, the NWSL and the NWSL Players Association announced their first-ever collective bargaining agreement. The pact, which runs through the 2026 season, allows for higher salaries for players and the introduction of free agency.

The league plans to raise minimum salaries for players by nearly 60%, to $35,000, with 4% increases each year. The previous minimum salary was $22,000. The average total compensation for players is expected to be increased to $54,000 over the 2021 season.

The NWSL starts its 10th season with the 2022 Challenge Cup tournament, which runs from March 19 to May 7.