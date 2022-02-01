Trending
Soccer: NWSL, union agree to higher salaries, free agency, health benefits

By Alex Butler
North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams and other National Women's Soccer League players will receive higher salaries and additional benefits as part of a new labor agreement. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Courage

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- National Women's Soccer League players will receive higher salaries and be introduced to free agency for the first time as part of a new labor agreement, the 10-team league and players union announced.

The NWSL and the NWSL Players Association announced their first-ever collective bargaining agreement late Monday. The pact runs through the 2026 season. NWSL owners project to commit nearly $100 million over the term of the agreement.

"This is a historic moment for women's soccer in the United States, " NWSL interim CEO Marla Messing said in a news release.

"This transformative agreement represents deserved advancements for our players, including significantly stronger compensation packages and benefits, enhanced training and playing environments, and a long-term commitment to continually improve the standards we all regard as essential to securing our position as the best women's soccer league in the world."

The league plans to raise minimum salaries for players by nearly 60%, to $35,000, with 4% increases each year. The previous minimum salary was $22,000.

Players will receive increased levels of free housing, transportation, health insurance and more. The average total compensation for players is expected to be increased to $54,000 over the 2021 season.

The deal also includes up to six months of paid leave for mental health reasons. Players also will receive 42 vacation days and a seven-day break during the summer each season.

The players union started negotiations with the league in March. More than 30 players participated in those talks.

"We purchased our team a year ago and have committed to delivering for our players, club, and city," Kansas City Current co-owner Angie Long said. "This collective bargaining agreement represents a league-wide partnership between owners and players to deliver on our shared mission of building the greatest league in the world."

The NWSL starts its 10th season with the 2022 Challenge Cup tournament, which runs from March 19 through May 7. The NSWSL title game will take place on the weekend of Oct. 28.

