Soccer
Jan. 21, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Australian soccer star Sam Kerr breaks goals record in 18-0 win

By Alex Butler
Striker Sam Kerr (pictured) passed Tim Cahill for the most goals in the history of the Australian national team with five goals in a win over Indonesia on Friday in Mumbai. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Women's soccer star Sam Kerr set a record for the most career goals in the history of the Australian national team in an 18-0 win over Indonesia on Friday in Mumbai. Her five goals moved her past Australian men's soccer legend Tim Cahill.

Kerr scored in the 9th, 11th, 26th, 36th and 54th minutes of the lopsided Asian Cup group stage match. She pushed her career total to 54. Kerr entered the game with 49 goals, one behind Cahill's previous all-time record.

Kerr, who also assisted two scores, was substituted out in the 68th minute.

"Congratulations to Sam Kerr on this amazing achievement," Cahill tweeted. "You are an inspiration globally and I'm one of your biggest supporters and always here for you on and off the park. Keep breaking records and most importantly enjoy the journey."

Australia outshot Indonesia 43 to 3 and put 24 shots on target. The Indonesia fired just one shot on frame. Australia midfielder Emily van Egmond totaled four goals and four assists.

"I think we've shown the ultimate respect to Indonesia today by coming out with our best team," Kerr told the national team website.

"We scouted them before the game and knew they had some tricky players and we weren't going to take it lightly. This is the Asian Cup and we're here to get as far as we can in the tournament."

Kerr gave her team a 1-0 lead about 8:06 into the match. Van Egmond slipped a through ball into the box to spark the score. Kerr ran onto the pass and grounded a shot past Indonesia goalie Fani Supriyanto for the score.

She passed Kahill to become Australia's top scorer about two minutes later. Van Egmond received a through ball in the box and sent another pass to her left to find Kerr. The star striker used her first touch to blast a shot into the empty net.

Kerr assisted a Caitlin Foord score in the 14th minute. Midfilder Mary Fowler gave Australia a 4-0 lead in the 17th minute. Hayley Raso pushed the advantage to five goals before Kerr found the net on a 26th-minute penalty kick.

Defender Ellie Carpenter found the net in the 34th minute. Kerr then added her fourth score of the first half. Van Egmond made the score 9-0 with another goal just before halftime.

Carpenter, Kerr, Van Egmond, Kyah Simon, Raso and Aivi Luik added nine more scores for Australia in the second half of the blowout. Van Egmond scored in the 57th, 59th and 69th minutes, in addition to her 39th-minute goal.

Australia faces the Philippines in another group stage match Monday in Mumbai.

