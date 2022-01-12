Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA great, gets first U.S. soccer call-up

Forward Trinity Rodman (L) is the only player who will make her United States Women's National Team camp debut for the senior team this month in Austin, Texas. Photo by the Washington Spirit/Xavi Dussaq

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman and the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NWSL Draft, was called up to participate in her first United States Women's National Team soccer camp Wednesday, the team announced. Women's team manager Vlatko Andonovski selected Rodman and six others to compete as forwards at the camp, which takes place Jan. 19 to 28 in Austin, Texas. Advertisement

"Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment," Andonovski said in a news release.

"We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we'll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team."

Rodman, 19, is the only player on the roster who received her first senior team call-up. The 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year and 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year scored nine international goals in seven appearances for the Under-20 national team.

Rodman's Washington Spirit teammate Ashley Hatch, Mallory Pugh of the Chicago Red Stars, Margaret Purce of NJ/NY Gotham FC, Sophia Smith of the Portland Thorns and Lynn Williams of the Kansas City Current were the other forwards selected.

Alyssa Naeher of the Red Stars, Aubrey Kingsbury of the Spirit and Casey Murphy of the North Carolina Courage were the three goalkeepers selected.

Abby Dahlkemper and Naomi Girma of the San Diego Wave, Kelly O'Hara and Emily Sonnett of the Spirit, Sofia Hurta and Alana Cook of OL Reign, Tierna Davidson of the Red Stars, Imani Dorsey of Gotham FC and Emily Fox of Racing Louisville were selected as defenders.

Lindsey Horan of the Thorns, Jaelin Howell of Racing Louisville, Rose Lavelle of OL Reign, Kristie Mewis of Gotham FC, Samantha Mewis of the Current and the Spirit's Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan were the midfielders invited to Austin.

Rodman, Girma and Kingsbury are the only players on the training camp roster without an international game appearances for the senior team. Ten members of the 2020 Summer Olympic team are on the training camp roster.

The camp will not include any international matches.

After camp ends, the U.S. women will compete for the first time in 2022, in a SheBelieves Cup match Feb. 17. They'll play the Czech Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

