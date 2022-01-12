Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Jan. 12, 2022 / 2:41 PM

Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA great, gets first U.S. soccer call-up

By Alex Butler
Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA great, gets first U.S. soccer call-up
Forward Trinity Rodman (L) is the only player who will make her United States Women's National Team camp debut for the senior team this month in Austin, Texas. Photo by the Washington Spirit/Xavi Dussaq

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman and the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NWSL Draft, was called up to participate in her first United States Women's National Team soccer camp Wednesday, the team announced.

Women's team manager Vlatko Andonovski selected Rodman and six others to compete as forwards at the camp, which takes place Jan. 19 to 28 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

"Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment," Andonovski said in a news release.

"We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we'll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team."

RELATED Soccer: Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle lead U.S. women over Paraguay

Rodman, 19, is the only player on the roster who received her first senior team call-up. The 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year and 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year scored nine international goals in seven appearances for the Under-20 national team.

Advertisement

Rodman's Washington Spirit teammate Ashley Hatch, Mallory Pugh of the Chicago Red Stars, Margaret Purce of NJ/NY Gotham FC, Sophia Smith of the Portland Thorns and Lynn Williams of the Kansas City Current were the other forwards selected.

Alyssa Naeher of the Red Stars, Aubrey Kingsbury of the Spirit and Casey Murphy of the North Carolina Courage were the three goalkeepers selected.

RELATED U.S. Soccer asks men's, women's national teams to split World Cup prize money

Abby Dahlkemper and Naomi Girma of the San Diego Wave, Kelly O'Hara and Emily Sonnett of the Spirit, Sofia Hurta and Alana Cook of OL Reign, Tierna Davidson of the Red Stars, Imani Dorsey of Gotham FC and Emily Fox of Racing Louisville were selected as defenders.

Lindsey Horan of the Thorns, Jaelin Howell of Racing Louisville, Rose Lavelle of OL Reign, Kristie Mewis of Gotham FC, Samantha Mewis of the Current and the Spirit's Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan were the midfielders invited to Austin.

Rodman, Girma and Kingsbury are the only players on the training camp roster without an international game appearances for the senior team. Ten members of the 2020 Summer Olympic team are on the training camp roster.

RELATED U.S. women's soccer star Carli Lloyd announces retirement

The camp will not include any international matches.

After camp ends, the U.S. women will compete for the first time in 2022, in a SheBelieves Cup match Feb. 17. They'll play the Czech Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue swan stuck to ice on frozen Massachusetts river
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue swan stuck to ice on frozen Massachusetts river
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a swan spotted frozen to the ice covering the Mystic River.
McConnell calls Biden's voting rights speech an 'incoherent' 'rant'
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
McConnell calls Biden's voting rights speech an 'incoherent' 'rant'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday reacted to President Joe Biden's call for a voting rights bill with a speech on the senate floor.
CDC predicts up to 62,000 COVID-19 deaths over next month
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
CDC predicts up to 62,000 COVID-19 deaths over next month
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Another 62,000 people could die from COVID-19 in the United States over the next month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted Wednesday.
Electric Porsche breaks world record with mine-to-mountain drive
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Electric Porsche breaks world record with mine-to-mountain drive
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An all-electric Porsche took an unusual route that started in a mine and ended on a mountain to break the Guinness World Record for the greatest altitude change ever achieved by an electric car.
Sen. Bob Menendez files bill to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Bob Menendez files bill to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez filed a bill Wednesday backed by 25 other Senate Democrats to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine.
Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a moose that fell into a home's window well and ended up trapped in the house's basement.
Pausing bone-strengthening medicine may raise risk of fracture
Health News // 1 hour ago
Pausing bone-strengthening medicine may raise risk of fracture
Researchers found that compared with a drug holiday from alendronate (Fosamax), taking a few years off from risedronate came with an 18% higher risk of hip fracture.
More than 8,000 King Soopers employees go on strike in Denver
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 8,000 King Soopers employees go on strike in Denver
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- More than 8,000 union workers at Kroger-owned King Soopers in Denver went on strike Wednesday amid stalled negotiations over labor practices and wages.
Breastfeeding may boost mother's heart health for years
Health News // 2 hours ago
Breastfeeding may boost mother's heart health for years
Mothers who breastfed for any period of time were less likely to develop heart disease, have a stroke or die from heart disease during 10 years of follow-up, a new study found.
Infertility treatments aren't to blame for premature births, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Infertility treatments aren't to blame for premature births, study says
Babies conceived through infertility treatment are more likely to be born early and small. But there are reasons other than medically assisted reproduction to explain this difference, a new study concludes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement