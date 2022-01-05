U.S. men's soccer great Jozy Altidore marries tennis' Sloane Stephens

1/5

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open women's singles champion, married soccer great Jozy Altidore on Saturday in Bal Harbour, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Jozy Altidore, one of the leading scorers in the history of the U.S. men's soccer team, and tennis star Sloane Stephens got married over the holiday weekend in Miami, the newlyweds announced on social media. Altidore and Stephens each posted about their wedding Tuesday on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. They got married Saturday at St. Regis Bal Harbour in Bal Habour, just north of Miami Beach. They announced their engagement in April 2019. Advertisement

"1-1-22," they each wrote for the caption of their matching posts, which featured an infinity emoji and a photo of the newlyweds walking down the aisle.

Several tennis stars congratulated the couple with comments on the post, including Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady, Madison Keys and Karolina Pliskova.

Stephens and Altidore met when they attended Boca Prep International School. Stephens moved away, but the two reconnected in 2016 in Carson, Calif.

"Sloane was there training for Fed Cup in Hawaii," Altidore told Vogue. "Sloane turned the corner while having a loud conversation on FaceTime. We locked eyes and started talking during the scrum. We exchanged contacts and went to dinner after my game versus Iceland. The rest was history."

Stephens told People that guests at the wedding were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and self-test at home before they arrived. The tennis star lost her grandparents within the same week in 2019, as well as an aunt, of complications from COVID-19.

Stephens said the couple postponed the wedding because they dealt with "all of the variables out of our control.

"I empathize with all the COVID couples out there who have had to make the tough calls and be flexible with the ever-changing pandemic," she told People.

Stephens, 28, is the No. 65 player in the WTA rankings. The 2017 U.S. Open champion advanced to the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. She lost in the third round of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year.

Altidore, 32, scored four goals in 16 matches in 2021 for Toronto FC of MLS. He joined the team in 2015. Altidore's 42 goals in 115 international appearances for the Americans ranks third in the history of the men's team, behind Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, who each scored 57.

His last international appearance came in a 1-0 loss to Mexico at the Gold Cup in 2019.

Stephens is expected to compete in the 2022 Australian Open. The first Grand Slam tournament on the annual tennis calendar is from Jan. 17 to 30 in Melbourne.