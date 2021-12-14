Trending
Soccer
Dec. 14, 2021 / 8:22 AM

U.S. soccer's Alex Morgan joins NWSL's San Diego Wave

By Alex Butler
United States Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan (C) will join teammate Abby Dahlkemper on the roster of the NWSL's San Diego Wave. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan left the Orlando Pride and signed with the San Diego Wave, the first-year National Women's Soccer League expansion team announced.

The Wave announced the signing Monday. Morgan joins fellow U.S. women's team star Abby Dahlkemper on the Wave roster.

"As a Southern California native, I am excited to be making a long-term commitment to Wave FC and the city of San Diego," Morgan said in a news release.

"I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come. I cannot wait to get started and I will do everything I can to help bring a championship to this city."

Morgan, 32, scored 115 goals over her last 190 appearances for the U.S. women's team. She also won the World Cup twice and claimed an Olympic gold medal.

"Alex is a proven goal scorer at the very highest level and her world class ability, mentality and competitiveness will only add to our ability to compete in this league. I am excited to work with Alex and to see what this team can achieve."

"We are thrilled to have a player of the caliber of Alex Morgan both on the pitch and in our locker room," Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney said.

Morgan won an NWSL title in 2013 while with the Portland Thorns. She also won a Champions League title in 2016-17 while with Lyon.

She also spent time with Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

Morgan joined the Pride in 2017. She scored 23 goals in 66 appearances over her five seasons with the club.

