Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Dec. 13, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Champions League soccer draw pits PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter vs. Liverpool

By Alex Butler
Champions League soccer draw pits PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter vs. Liverpool
Star strikers Lionel Messi (L), Kylian Mbappe and French Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain drew Real Madrid of Spain's La Liga as their Round of 16 opponent for the annual European soccer tournament. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi will face longtime soccer rival Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United battle Atletico Madrid in the Champions League's Round of 16, UEFA announced at the draw Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

UEFA officials voided the original draw Monday due to a software error and redrew for the round three hours later. The first leg for the Round of 16 takes place Feb. 15-16 and 22-23. The second leg is March 8-9 and 15-16.

Advertisement

"I think it is fair," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said of the redraw. "It is a mistake, so you have to repeat so there are no suspicions. All the opponents are tough.

"People say one is better than the other, but all of them at this stage are difficult."

RELATED Soccer: Johnson, Callens lead NYCFC to MLS Cup win over Portland Timbers

The 16 remaining teams for the annual European tournament each will play one home game and one road game against their drawn foe. The winner of the two-leg battle advances to the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal and semifinal draws take place March 18 in Nyon.

Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, of France's Ligue 1, will face Spanish La Liga power Real Madrid in one of the most-anticipated matchups. Messi, a longtime striker for Barcelona, battled Real Madrid for parts of two decades in La Liga before he left the Spanish club for PSG in August.

Advertisement

Ronaldo also will return to a matchup against a familiar foe. The former Real Madrid striker battled Athletic for nearly a decade when he played in La Liga.

RELATED Watch: Chelsea women's soccer star Sam Kerr levels field invader

English Premier League power Chelsea, the defending Champions League champions, will face Ligue 1 team Lille in the Round of 16. Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga drew Austrian Bundesliga team FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Premier League teams Liverpool and Manchester City drew Inter Milan of Italy's Serie A and Sporting CP of Portugal's Premeira Liga, respectively.

"They are the league leaders in Italy; a good team in a good moment," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com, when asked about Inter Milan. "We will see how things go until we meet in February."

RELATED Champions League soccer: Bayern Munich eliminates Barcelona

Benfica of Premeira Liga drew Ajax of the Netherlands' Eredivisie. Juventus of Serie A drew Villarreal of La Liga.

Juventus, Ajax, Liverpool, Manchester City, Lille, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid each won their groups in the last round of the tournament and will play their first leg matches on the road.

They will host in their drawn foes in the second leg.

All Round of 16 matches kick off at 3 p.m. EST. The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett visits Abu Dhabi crown prince in historic meeting in UAE
World News // 7 minutes ago
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett visits Abu Dhabi crown prince in historic meeting in UAE
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a historic meeting for both Middle Eastern countries.
2 missing after cargo ships collide, Danish vessel flips over off Sweden
World News // 22 minutes ago
2 missing after cargo ships collide, Danish vessel flips over off Sweden
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Two crew members are feared dead after their cargo ships collided early Monday in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast.
Blinken visits Indonesia on first stop of multi-nation Southeast Asia tour
World News // 42 minutes ago
Blinken visits Indonesia on first stop of multi-nation Southeast Asia tour
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first trip to Southeast Asia Monday to meet with the president of Indonesia, a sign that President Biden's administration is committed to working with nations there.
Vermont Senate leader Becca Balint announces run for Congress
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Vermont Senate leader Becca Balint announces run for Congress
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Becca Balint, the president pro tempore in the Vermont Senate, announced Monday she is running for the U.S. House of Representative's seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Peter Welch next year.
Study: Blood plasma effective treatment for COVID-19 when used correctly
Health News // 52 minutes ago
Study: Blood plasma effective treatment for COVID-19 when used correctly
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 works well as a treatment for those who develop serious symptoms from the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Pfizer buys drugmaker Arena for $6.7 billion to address 'unmet needs'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pfizer buys drugmaker Arena for $6.7 billion to address 'unmet needs'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Pharma giant Pfizer announced on Monday that it's buying Arena Pharmaceuticals, a drug company that specializes in inflammation and immunology, for almost $7 billion.
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
You can't always choose who operates on you, especially in an emergency, but the sex of your surgeon shouldn't matter, should it? It just may, according to a Canadian study of 1.3 million people.
Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says
World News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers announced on Monday that studies show that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca produce substantially fewer antibodies to fight off the Omicron variant than they do against other variants.
One person has died of Omicron variant in Britain, PM Boris Johnson says
World News // 2 hours ago
One person has died of Omicron variant in Britain, PM Boris Johnson says
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that at least one person has died from the Omicron coronavirus variant in Britain and warned of a "tidal wave" of new COVID-19 cases due to the mutation.
Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai gets 13 months in jail for Tiananmen Square vigil
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai gets 13 months in jail for Tiananmen Square vigil
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced businessman and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to more than a year in prison for participating in a banned vigil last year to commemorate the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas
Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas
Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons
Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement