Soccer
Dec. 9, 2021 / 9:57 AM

Watch: Chelsea women's soccer star Sam Kerr levels field invader

By Alex Butler

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Chelsea striker Sam Kerr received a yellow card for knocking a field invader to the ground toward the end of a Blues draw with Juventus in the group stage of the Women's Champions League soccer tournament.

The collision occurred in the 88th minute of the 0-0 draw Wednesday at Kingsmeadow in Kingston, England.

Chelsea possessed the ball near midfield when the man sprinted onto the field and ran up to Blues left back Magdalena Eriksson. A referee picked up the ball and stopped play as the man continued to run near other players and take selfies with his cellphone.

Kerr ran to the man as he attempted to take one of the photos and lowered her left shoulder for a blindsided hit. The hit knocked him off his feet and sent him to the ground. Chelsea's team security ran onto the field and escorted man out of the area.

The crowd cheered for Kerr for her assist, but a referee issued a yellow card to the Australian striker.

"We've seen in the growth of the game there is a sense that the players are more in demand," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told reporters.

"I think it should serve as a reminder to our stadiums and our stewards that we have to put player protection first."

Chelsea faces Reading in the FA Women's Super League at 6:30 a.m. EST Saturday in Reading, England. The Blues battle Wolfsburg in another Women's Champions League group stage game at 3 p.m. EST Dec. 16 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Chelsea is three points ahead of second-place Wolfsburg in the Group A standings for the Women's Champions League.

