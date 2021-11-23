Trending
Soccer
Nov. 23, 2021 / 1:34 PM

California parent charged after tackling youth soccer referee

By Alex Butler

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Roseville, Calif., man faces a misdemeanor charge for tackling a referee at a boy's youth soccer game, the Placer County District Attorney's Office said.

A release issued Monday said Vicente Robles was charged with battery committed against a sports official. The incident occurred Oct. 30 at an under-16 boys soccer game and was captured on video.

Robles, 34, is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. PST Dec. 8 at the Placer County Superior Court in Roseville.

Roseville police were called to the scene last month in Roseville. They forwarded a crime report to prosecutors Nov. 17.

The footage, captured by KCRA 3 NBC, shows Robles running from the sideline and delivering a blindside hit to assistant referee Andrew Reali, who was knocked to the ground.

Robles then stood over Reali and shouted at him.

"This was easily the hardest hit I've ever taken in my life," Reali told CBS 13 Sacramento.

Robles told KCRA that he was defending his son because Reali allegedly pushed the boy. Reali said Robles' son, 15, got too close to him when he debated a call. Reali said he lightly pushed him away.

An incident report on the NorCal Referees website states that Robles "assaulted" Reali. The report also states that the coach from Robles' son's team is suspended from coaching until May 19 because of the incident.

The boy's team also is suspended from all competition until June 30.

Battery against a sports official in California carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail, with the possibility of a fine.

