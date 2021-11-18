Bob Bradley out as Los Angeles Football Club manager after four seasons

LAFC manager Bob Bradley, shown June 26, 2010, was hired as the club's first head coach in July 2017. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Bob Bradley has agreed to part ways with the Los Angeles Football Club after serving as the Major League Soccer team's manager for the past four seasons. "Bob has been fantastic as the first and only head coach for this club," John Thorrington, LAFC co-president and general manager, said in a news release Thursday. "He provided strong leadership and has been a great ambassador for LAFC. Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC's history." Advertisement

Bradley was hired as the team's first head coach in July 2017. His time with the expansion club included a record-breaking run to the Supporters' Shield in 2019 and an appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League final last year.

In Bradley's final season at the helm, LAFC suffered multiple injuries and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time, finishing in ninth place.

"It's been incredible to have played a part in the early history of LAFC," Bradley said in a statement. "From the beginning there was a real commitment to connect to the city and the fans, and we shared some amazing experiences."

Advertisement An architect of the Black & Gold community. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/9XA7EASU5U— LAFC (@LAFC) November 18, 2021

The announcement of his departure comes after weeks of speculation that Bradley -- the former United States Men's National Team coach -- might leave for the Toronto FC head-coaching vacancy. Bradley's son, midfielder Michael Bradley, has played in Toronto since 2014.

Toronto fired first-year manager Chris Armas in July, and Javier Perez served as the club's interim coach for the remainder of the season.