Bob Bradley out as Los Angeles Football Club manager after four seasons

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Bob Bradley has agreed to part ways with the Los Angeles Football Club after serving as the Major League Soccer team's manager for the past four seasons.
"Bob has been fantastic as the first and only head coach for this club," John Thorrington, LAFC co-president and general manager, said in a news release Thursday. "He provided strong leadership and has been a great ambassador for LAFC. Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC's history."