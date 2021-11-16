Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 16, 2021 / 8:57 AM

Soccer: Harry Kane, England, beat San Marino 10-0, clinch World Cup spot

By Alex Butler
Soccer: Harry Kane, England, beat San Marino 10-0, clinch World Cup spot
England's Harry Kane (R) scored four goals in a World Cup qualifier win over San Marino on Monday in San Marino. Photo by Ettore Griffoni/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The England national soccer team clinched a spot in the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino in their final group stage match.

Star forward Harry Kane scored four goals in the first half of the victory Monday at San Marino Stadium in Serravalle, San Marino. Right wing Trent Alexander-Arnold logged three assists.

Advertisement

Kane, who also scored three times Friday against Albania, became the first England player to log back-to-back hat tricks since Tommy Taylor in 1957.

England scored 10 in a match for the first time since a 10-0 victory over the United States in 1964. England won Group I with eight wins, two draws and no losses through 10 World Cup qualifier matches.

RELATED Soccer: Serbia upsets Portugal, casts doubt on Ronaldo's World Cup hopes

Right back Harry Maguire scored the first goal of the lopsided victory. Striker Phil Foden fired in a cross from the right corner to set up that score.

The feed fell into the middle of the box, where Maguire was there for a header. He sent the shot past San Marino goalie Elia Benedettini at the start of the 6th minute.

Advertisement

England doubled its lead in the 15th minute, when San Marino center back Filippo Fabbri scored an own goal. England left wing Bukayo Saka took a shot from the left side at the start of that play. Fabbri stuck out his right boot to send the shot away from the net, but instead deflected the ball past Benedettini.

RELATED World Cup qualifiers, football, basketball games pack weekend sports schedule

Kane netted his first of four scores with a penalty kick in the 27th minute. He scored for a second time about four minutes later. England striker Emile Smith Rowe received a through ball to the left of the San Marino box to spark that score.

He then fired a cross through the box toward Kane. Kane used his left foot to bounce a shot into the right side of the net.

Kane completed his hat trick with another penalty kick in the 39th minute. He scored for the final time in the 42nd minute.

RELATED Barcelona to hire former star midfielder Xavi as manager

Alexander-Arnold dribbled into the box and lost the ball on that possession. The loose ball found Kane, who dribbled through the box and ripped a shot into the far-post netting.

England led 6-0 at halftime. Striker Tammy Abraham assisted Smith Rowe for a seventh goal in the 58th minute. Alexander Arnold assisted left back Tyrone Mings in the 69th minute for an 8-0 edge.

Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold assisted Abraham and Saka for the final two scores in the 78th and 79th minutes, respectively.

Poland finished second to England in Group I and will go to a playoff to determine its fate for the 2022 World Cup. The 12-team playoff takes place in March, with a draw scheduled for Nov. 26.

The playoff semifinals are March 24 and 25. The playoff finals are March 28 and 29.

Latest Headlines

At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
World News // 12 minutes ago
At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Uganda say at least six people were killed in a pair of explosions on Tuesday that investigators believe was a coordinated terrorist attack.
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
World News // 45 minutes ago
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Two women, a journalist and a member of parliament, have accused former British politician Stanley Johnson of inappropriately touching them in two different occurrences more than a decade apart.
Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- After reaching a record high of more than $68,000 last week, the value of bitcoin tumbled to below $60,000 on Tuesday.
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign targets travelers with deals
World News // 1 hour ago
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign targets travelers with deals
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lebanon's tourism industry gets that the country, mired in an economic crisis, might not be the most obvious destination. But a new campaign seeks to tout the huge discounts on offer and "crazy love" for the place.
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A top judicial panel is expected to stage a lottery on Tuesday to decide which federal court will ultimately decide all the legal challenges to one of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Newly freed American journalist Danny Fenster returned home to the United States on Tuesday, where his family says they hope he'll stay this time.
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Twelve Kenosha, Wis., jurors could deliver a verdict Tuesday in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three protesters during unrest in the city more than a year ago over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un on Tuesday visited the site of a new resort city near the Chinese border, state media reported, ending the North Korean leader's longest absence from the public eye in seven years.
Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Maryland city has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge pornography online.
Study: Appendicitis can be diagnosed with low-dose CT scans
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Appendicitis can be diagnosed with low-dose CT scans
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A new study finds low-dose scans can spot appendicitis readily while reducing patients' radiation exposure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Deion Sanders calls Jackson State players 'idiots,' sorry for postgame celebration
Deion Sanders calls Jackson State players 'idiots,' sorry for postgame celebration
Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10
Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10
Butch Davis leaving as Florida International football coach
Butch Davis leaving as Florida International football coach
Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick lands on COVID-19 list
Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick lands on COVID-19 list
Julio Lugo, shortstop for Red Sox's 2007 championship team, dies at 45
Julio Lugo, shortstop for Red Sox's 2007 championship team, dies at 45
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement