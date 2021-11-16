Soccer: Harry Kane, England, beat San Marino 10-0, clinch World Cup spot

England's Harry Kane (R) scored four goals in a World Cup qualifier win over San Marino on Monday in San Marino. Photo by Ettore Griffoni/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The England national soccer team clinched a spot in the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino in their final group stage match. Star forward Harry Kane scored four goals in the first half of the victory Monday at San Marino Stadium in Serravalle, San Marino. Right wing Trent Alexander-Arnold logged three assists. Advertisement

Kane, who also scored three times Friday against Albania, became the first England player to log back-to-back hat tricks since Tommy Taylor in 1957.

England scored 10 in a match for the first time since a 10-0 victory over the United States in 1964. England won Group I with eight wins, two draws and no losses through 10 World Cup qualifier matches.

Right back Harry Maguire scored the first goal of the lopsided victory. Striker Phil Foden fired in a cross from the right corner to set up that score.

The feed fell into the middle of the box, where Maguire was there for a header. He sent the shot past San Marino goalie Elia Benedettini at the start of the 6th minute.

England doubled its lead in the 15th minute, when San Marino center back Filippo Fabbri scored an own goal. England left wing Bukayo Saka took a shot from the left side at the start of that play. Fabbri stuck out his right boot to send the shot away from the net, but instead deflected the ball past Benedettini.

Kane netted his first of four scores with a penalty kick in the 27th minute. He scored for a second time about four minutes later. England striker Emile Smith Rowe received a through ball to the left of the San Marino box to spark that score.

He then fired a cross through the box toward Kane. Kane used his left foot to bounce a shot into the right side of the net.

Kane completed his hat trick with another penalty kick in the 39th minute. He scored for the final time in the 42nd minute.

Alexander-Arnold dribbled into the box and lost the ball on that possession. The loose ball found Kane, who dribbled through the box and ripped a shot into the far-post netting.

England led 6-0 at halftime. Striker Tammy Abraham assisted Smith Rowe for a seventh goal in the 58th minute. Alexander Arnold assisted left back Tyrone Mings in the 69th minute for an 8-0 edge.

Alexander-Arnold assisted Abraham and Saka for the final two scores in the 78th and 79th minutes, respectively.

Poland finished second to England in Group I and will go to a playoff to determine its fate for the 2022 World Cup. The 12-team playoff takes place in March, with a draw scheduled for Nov. 26.

The playoff semifinals are March 24 and 25. The playoff finals are March 28 and 29.