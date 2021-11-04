Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 4, 2021 / 8:46 AM

Jota, Mane lead Liverpool past Atletico; Reds stay perfect in Champions League

By Alex Butler
Jota, Mane lead Liverpool past Atletico; Reds stay perfect in Champions League
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored first-half goals to lead Liverpool to a 2-0 shutout of Atletico Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League. The Reds (4-0) secured a spot in the round of 16 with the win.

Jota and Mane scored in the 13th and 21st minutes, respectively, in the victory Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Reds right back Trent Alexander-Arnold assisted both scores.

Advertisement

Atletico played with 10 men instead of the full 11 in the second half due to a red card issued to defender Felipe. Liverpool's lone blemish came in the second half, when striker Roberto Firmino limped off the field with a hamstring injury.

"From pretty much all other points of view, it was a good performance, it's an incredible group stage so far," Reds coach Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "I wouldn't have expected that obviously when I saw the draw -- nobody would have expected that. Doing that is pretty special.

RELATED Champions League soccer: Karim Benzema scores twice, leads Madrid over Shakhtar

"But for [Wednesday], job done, but we all know there are two games to go and we will try everything to win them as well. That's how it is."

Advertisement

Liverpool drew first blood with a sequence out of the right corner, deep in Atletico territory. Alexander-Arnold received a pass out of the area.

He lifted his head and fired a cross that dipped in just in front of the net. Jota headed the feed past Atletico keeper Jan Oblak from point-blank range to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

RELATED Manchester United coach compares Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after UCL soccer draw

Mane doubled the lead about eight minutes later. The striker sent a short pass to right wing Jordan Henderson in transition. Henderson dribbled right and sent another feed to Alexander-Arnold as Mane sprinted into the box.

Alexander-Arnold spotted the striker and fired a pass through several defenders. Mane finished the play with a left-footed tap between Oblak's left hip and the right goalpost.

Liverpool battles West Ham in Premier League play at 11:30 a.m. EST Sunday in London. Atletico faces Valencia in La Liga play at 10:15 a.m. EST Sunday in Valencia, Spain.

RELATED Tottenham Hotspur hires Antonio Conte as new manager

Liverpool hosts Porto in its next Champions League match at 3 p.m. EST Nov. 24 at Anfield. Atletico hosts AC Milan in its next Champions League match at 3 p.m. EST Nov. 24 in Madrid.

Latest Headlines

Urine test may help spot more aggressive forms of prostate cancer
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Urine test may help spot more aggressive forms of prostate cancer
A urine test might one day be able to tell which prostate cancer patients need immediate treatment and which don't, British researchers report.
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- More than 14 million people watched the Atlanta Braves win their first Major League Baseball championship in a quarter-century on Tuesday and viewership improved overall for the 2021 World Series.
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
World News // 1 hour ago
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- British regulators on Thursday approved Merck's drug molnupiravir, which is one of the first pills to actively treat COVID-19 infection.
Top HK court: Dissidents can't be charged if not physically present at riots, protests
World News // 1 hour ago
Top HK court: Dissidents can't be charged if not physically present at riots, protests
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's top appellate court delivered a landmark ruling on Thursday that rejected government efforts to prosecute dissident activists who weren't physically present at an unlawful event or assembly.
Trump attorneys to ask federal judge to keep records from Jan. 6 investigators
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump attorneys to ask federal judge to keep records from Jan. 6 investigators
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge will hear arguments Thursday from Donald Trump's attorneys asking the court to block the release of numerous records from his presidency to the congressional Jan. 6 investigative committee.
Google honors the father of fiber optics Charles K. Kao with new Doodle
Science News // 2 hours ago
Google honors the father of fiber optics Charles K. Kao with new Doodle
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating physicist and educator Charles K. Kao, who is considered the father of fiber optics, on what would have been his 88th birthday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, heads of CDC, FDA to update Congress on COVID-19 fight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, heads of CDC, FDA to update Congress on COVID-19 fight
WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will testify in Congress Thursday on the next steps in federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as this week's approval of Pfizer's vaccine for children.
Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Divers searching the Concord River on Wednesday discovered unidentified human remains and the car last seen driven by a 17-year-old Massachusetts girl who went missing in 1982.
Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing much faster than expected
World News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing much faster than expected
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- China has accelerated the pace of its nuclear development and may have up to 1,000 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2030, far exceeding projections from just one year ago, according to a new Pentagon report.
House Democrats urge Justice Dept. to prosecute unruly airline passengers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Democrats urge Justice Dept. to prosecute unruly airline passengers
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- House Democrats are calling on the Justice Department to use its authorities to investigate and prosecute unruly airline passengers amid a surge in crews having to deal with confrontational behavior during flights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph in fatal crash, faces felonies
Police: Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph in fatal crash, faces felonies
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Braves close out Astros in six games, win first World Series title in 26 years
Braves close out Astros in six games, win first World Series title in 26 years
Taylor, Harris lead Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings
Taylor, Harris lead Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement