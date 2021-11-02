Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 2, 2021 / 10:20 AM

Tottenham Hotspur hires Antonio Conte as new manager

By Alex Butler
Tottenham Hotspur hires Antonio Conte as new manager
Antonio Conte, who left his job as manager of Inter Milan in May, took over Tuesday as the newest coach for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur appointed Antonio Conte as its newest manager, replacing fired former coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the English Premier League soccer team announced Tuesday.

The Spurs said Conte's contract runs until the summer of 2023, and includes an option to extend. The team fired Nuno on Monday after he led the team for just 17 games. The Spurs are ninth in the Premier League standings, with five wins and five losses.

Advertisement

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," Conte said in a news release.

"Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach."

RELATED Champions League soccer: PSG's Lionel Messi ruled out vs. Leipzig

Conte, 52, coached at Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta, Siena, Juventus, Chelsea and for the Italian national team before he took over in 2019 at Inter Milan. Conte left his role at the Italian Serie A club in May.

He won four Serie A titles, two Italian Super Cup titles, a Premier League title and an FA Cup title at his previous stops.

Advertisement

"We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the club," Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici said. "His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

RELATED Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez

"I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players."

The Spurs host Vitesse in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday in London. They face Everton in the Premier League at 9 a.m. EST Sunday in Liverpool, England.

RELATED FC Barcelona fires coach Ronald Koeman after loss to Rayo Vallecano

Latest Headlines

Striking John Deere workers could return to work with UAW vote
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Striking John Deere workers could return to work with UAW vote
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Members of the UAW union were scheduled to vote Tuesday on an agreement reached last weekend with striking workers at tractor company John Deere, which could end a labor walkout that's been going for more than two weeks.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $2B to protect Earth's environment
World News // 32 minutes ago
Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $2B to protect Earth's environment
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Tuesday that he's giving $2 billion in a project to restore natural habitats and boost food global systems.
USS Connecticut submarine grounded on uncharted seamount, Navy says
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
USS Connecticut submarine grounded on uncharted seamount, Navy says
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine grounded on an uncharged seamount in the South China Sea last month, and is now in Guam undergoing initial repairs, according to the U.S. Navy.
Gallup poll: Americans expect to spend $837 on holiday gifts
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Gallup poll: Americans expect to spend $837 on holiday gifts
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Gallup poll released Tuesday finds that Americans expect to spend an average of $837 on gifts this holiday season, about the same as last year.
Study: J&J vaccine up to 74% effective, even with Delta variant circulating
Health News // 51 minutes ago
Study: J&J vaccine up to 74% effective, even with Delta variant circulating
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers 74% protection against the virus, even with the more infectious Alpha and Delta variants in circulation, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Yahoo leaves China after new consumer data law takes effect
World News // 2 hours ago
Yahoo leaves China after new consumer data law takes effect
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tech company Yahoo announced on Tuesday that it's pulling its operations in China due to legal and operational "challenges" in the Asian country.
Teen screen time doubled during pandemic, making mental health worse
Health News // 2 hours ago
Teen screen time doubled during pandemic, making mental health worse
As teens dramatically stepped up their screen time during COVID-19 lockdowns, their well-being took a hit, a new study reveals.
More than 100 nations sign pledge to stop deforestation by end of 2020s
World News // 2 hours ago
More than 100 nations sign pledge to stop deforestation by end of 2020s
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Representatives from more than 100 countries -- in which 85% of the world's forests are located -- signed an agreement Tuesday to end deforestation by the end of the decade.
Explosions, gunfire at Afghanistan military hospital kill at least 15
World News // 2 hours ago
Explosions, gunfire at Afghanistan military hospital kill at least 15
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were killed and many others were injured Tuesday after two explosions and gunfire at a military hospital in Afghanistan, authorities said.
Escalating Saudi dispute weakens Lebanon, may help Hezbollah
World News // 3 hours ago
Escalating Saudi dispute weakens Lebanon, may help Hezbollah
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Lebanon, facing one of the worst economic crises in the world, received a painful blow when Saudi Arabia, angered by criticism of its military intervention in Yemen, decided to expel its ambassador and ban its imports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation
106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love put in NBA's health protocols, out indefinitely
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love put in NBA's health protocols, out indefinitely
Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement