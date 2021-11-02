Tottenham Hotspur hires Antonio Conte as new manager

Antonio Conte, who left his job as manager of Inter Milan in May, took over Tuesday as the newest coach for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur appointed Antonio Conte as its newest manager, replacing fired former coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the English Premier League soccer team announced Tuesday. The Spurs said Conte's contract runs until the summer of 2023, and includes an option to extend. The team fired Nuno on Monday after he led the team for just 17 games. The Spurs are ninth in the Premier League standings, with five wins and five losses. Advertisement

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," Conte said in a news release.

"Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach."

Conte, 52, coached at Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta, Siena, Juventus, Chelsea and for the Italian national team before he took over in 2019 at Inter Milan. Conte left his role at the Italian Serie A club in May.

He won four Serie A titles, two Italian Super Cup titles, a Premier League title and an FA Cup title at his previous stops.

"We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the club," Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici said. "His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

"I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players."

The Spurs host Vitesse in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday in London. They face Everton in the Premier League at 9 a.m. EST Sunday in Liverpool, England.