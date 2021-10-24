Soccer: Real Madrid beats Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid defender David Alaba scored the first goal in a 2-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez each scored to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over rival Barcelona in the first edition of El Clasico of the 2021-22 season Sunday in Barcelona, Spain. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero scored for Barcelona in his first appearance in the longstanding rivalry match between the La Liga powers. Advertisement

Alaba drew first blood in the 32nd minute. Fellow forward Rodrygo spotted Alaba above the left side of the box in transition. He fired a pass to Rodrygo, who stopped the ball and ripped a left-footed shot into the far-post netting.

Real Madrid held the narrow lead through halftime. Vazquez provided some insurance with another score in the third minute of stoppage time.

Striker Marco Asensio started that play with a long run in transition. He fired a shot, which was saved by Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The deflected ball bounced back into the box, where Vazquez slid in for a follow-up shot.

Aguero cut the Madrid lead in half about three minutes later, but Barcelona didn't have enough time for a comeback.

Forward Sergino Dest dribbled on the right side of the Madrid box to set up the last score. He fired a pass toward the near post.

Aguero then used a first-touch shot to beat Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid jumped to first place in La Liga with the victory. Barcelona is in ninth. Real Madrid hosts Osasuna at 3:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Madrid.

Barcelona faces Rayo Vallecano at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Madrid.