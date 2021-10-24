Advertisement
Soccer
Oct. 24, 2021 / 2:14 PM

Liverpool dismantles Manchester United behind Salah hat trick

By Alex Butler
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) scored in the 38th, 45th and 50th minutes of a 5-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday in Manchester, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Mohamed Salah recorded a hat trick to lead Liverpool to a lopsided victory over Manchester United on Sunday in Manchester, England.

The Egyptian striker, who leads the Premier League in goals, scored in the 38th, 45th and 50th minutes of the 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford. Salah has scored in each of his last 10 games and is up to 10 league goals in 2021-22.

Reds right wing Naby Keita drew first blood in the 5th minute Sunday in Manchester. Salah received a pass in transition at the top of the Red Devils box to spark that score. He did a full turn and fired a through ball to Keita.

The Reds midfielder finished the play with a shot past Red Devils keeper David de Gea at the near post.

The Reds doubled the lead about eight minutes later. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold received the ball inside the right side of the box during that play. He then fired a cross toward the far post.

Midfielder Diogo Jota slid into the area and tapped a shot into a wide-open net in the 13th minute.

Keita assisted Salah's first score about 25 minutes later. Salah's initial shot on the possession was deflected and bounced to the right side of the box. Keita flew into the area and tapped the ball back toward the goal.

Salah raced toward the ball and ripped a first-touch shot past de Gea. The Egyptian added his second score in first-half stoppage team.

Jota recovered a loose ball in the Red Devils box during that play. He lifted his head and spotted Salah to his right.

Jota sent a pass to the star forward, who used his first touch for a shot just inside the right post to give the Reds a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Salah completed his hat trick on a breakaway five minutes into the second half. Center midfielder Jordan Henderson sent a long pass ahead for Salah to spark that score.

Salah tracked down the pass, took two touches and slipped a shot just past de Gea's right foot.

Liverpool battles Preston in the Carabao Cup at 2:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Preston, England. Manchester United faces Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in London.

