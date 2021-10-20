Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Oct. 20, 2021 / 10:02 AM

Champions League soccer: Lionel Messi scores twice, leads PSG over Leipzig

By Alex Butler
Champions League soccer: Lionel Messi scores twice, leads PSG over Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi scored in the 67th and 74th minutes of a Champions League victory over Leipzig on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Argentine forward Lionel Messi scored two second-half goals to lead Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.

Messi scored in the 67th and 74th minutes of the comeback victory in Group A on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. He turned down a potential hat trick when he allowed teammate Kylian Mbappe to attempt a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Advertisement

Mbappe, who missed the penalty, scored in the ninth minute of the win.

"We didn't start the second half in the way that we wanted conceding the second," PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino told PSG TV. "But after that the players and the team showed great character like we've been doing all season.

RELATED Soccer: Sergino Dest rocket helps U.S. men rally past Costa Rica

"Of course we know that we have to improve and we're going to improve but under the circumstances we need to be happy and to praise the players because they were very good."

The PSG defense sent a clearance up to forward Julian Draxler to set up the game's first score. Draxler turned and sent a through ball across midfield for Mbappe as he ran from right to left.

Advertisement

The speedy French striker received the pass and scorched up the left flank. He cut his dribble inside just as he entered the box and fired a strike to the right side of the near post for a 1-0 lead.

RELATED 'Ted Lasso' duo joins Jason Segal for 'Shrinking' series on Apple TV+

Leipzig equalized in the 28th minute. Left wing Angelino received a pass in the left side of the box during that play. He sent a pass back toward the far post. Striker Andre Silva finished the play with a first-touch shot into the right side of the net.

The score was tied 1-1 at halftime. Angelino assisted a go-ahead goal for Leipzig about 11 minutes into the second half. The midfielder received a pass just above the PSG box on that possession. He then fired in a beautiful cross with his left foot.

The feed bent from left to right and landed on the foot of Nordi Mukiele. The Leipzig midfielder hit a first-touch shot past PSG keeper Keylor Navas.

RELATED Soccer: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema lead France over Spain for Nations League title

Messi equalized for PSG about 10 minutes later. PSG right back Achraf Hakimi forced a turnover on the Leipzig half to spark that score.

Mbappe snagged the loose ball and dribbled into the box. He slipped a pass to Messi about 10 yards in front of the goal. Messi fired a shot toward the left post, but the ball was deflected by Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Advertisement

The ball ricocheted off the post, but Messi ran forward and tapped in a follow-up shot.

Leipzig right back Mohamed Simakan fouled Mbappe in the box in the 73rd minute, prompting Messi's penalty kick. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up to the spot and chipped the left-footed attempt into the left side of the net.

Leipzig gave PSG another penalty kick when defender Josko Gvardiol fouled Hakimi in the second minute of stoppage time. Mbappe sent that attempt high over the crossbar.

"We're happy and I think we can still improve," PSG right wing Ander Herrera said. "We started the game well in the first 20 to 25 minutes and then we lost control of the game a bit so we need to improve on that."

PSG battles Marseille in France's Ligue 1 at 2:45 p.m. EDT Sunday at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille. Leipzig hosts Furth in Germany's Bundesliga at 9:30 a.m. EDT Saturday in Leipzig.

The club's return to the Champions League for a rematch at 4 p.m. EDT Nov. 3 in Leipzig. PSG leads Group A with two wins, one draw and no losses. Leipzig is in last place with an 0-3 record in the group stage. Manchester City is second with two wins and one loss.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Scientists identify new chemicals in air pollution that trigger asthma in kids
Science News // 10 minutes ago
Scientists identify new chemicals in air pollution that trigger asthma in kids
Dust mites and smoke are known triggers of asthma in children. Now, scientists have identified previously unknown combinations of air pollutants that appear tied to the respiratory disorder.
Biden returns to hometown in Pennsylvania to sell infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Biden returns to hometown in Pennsylvania to sell infrastructure bill
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden returns to his hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Wednesday, where he will make a speech stressing the need of infrastructure repairs nationwide.
Poll: U.S. parents worried kids fell behind in school during pandemic
Health News // 51 minutes ago
Poll: U.S. parents worried kids fell behind in school during pandemic
It is a fear that millions of parents have been harboring since the pandemic began: Will their children fall behind in school due to disruptions caused by lockdowns, closings and social distancing?
Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctor's advice
World News // 1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctor's advice
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled a trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday on advice from her doctor, Buckingham Palace announced.
All NYC municipal workers must get COVID-19 vaccine by month's end, mayor says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
All NYC municipal workers must get COVID-19 vaccine by month's end, mayor says
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that all city workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 -- and they must have at least the first dose by the end of the month, or be removed from their jobs.
Report says Brazil's Bolsonaro should face charges for COVID-19 response
World News // 2 hours ago
Report says Brazil's Bolsonaro should face charges for COVID-19 response
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Brazilian report recommends that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with "crimes against humanity" for essentially letting COVID-19 sweep through the South American nation in a failed bid to achieve herd immunity.
FDA, CDC expected to authorize COVID-19 booster shots, 'mixing and matching'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA, CDC expected to authorize COVID-19 booster shots, 'mixing and matching'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Reports said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce this week that people can get COVID-19 booster shots from a different vaccine from their original doses.
Woman captures 'Brocken spectre' on video at ridge in Washington state
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Woman captures 'Brocken spectre' on video at ridge in Washington state
Nikki Klein was having a less-than-pleasant day when she ventured out to Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park, leading her directly into a "magical" encounter the likes of which she had never experienced before.
British healthcare workers call for COVID-19 restrictions to avert 'winter crisis'
World News // 4 hours ago
British healthcare workers call for COVID-19 restrictions to avert 'winter crisis'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- British health officials called on the government late Tuesday to immediately reintroduce COVID-19 mitigating measures to avoid "stumbling into winter crisis."
Mount Aso volcano erupts, spews lava and ash in southwest Japan
World News // 5 hours ago
Mount Aso volcano erupts, spews lava and ash in southwest Japan
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A volcano in southern Japan erupted on Wednesday and prompted officials to issue a quarantine zone on the mountain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

76ers suspend Ben Simmons for a game after 'detrimental' conduct
76ers suspend Ben Simmons for a game after 'detrimental' conduct
NHL suspends Sharks' Evander Kane for fake vaccine card
NHL suspends Sharks' Evander Kane for fake vaccine card
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
MLB playoffs: Schwarber slams Red Sox past Astros, to 2-1 ALCS lead
MLB playoffs: Schwarber slams Red Sox past Astros, to 2-1 ALCS lead
Fantasy football: Tua Tagovailoa, D'Ernest Johnson among best Week 7 adds
Fantasy football: Tua Tagovailoa, D'Ernest Johnson among best Week 7 adds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement