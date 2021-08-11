Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Aug. 11, 2021 / 7:19 AM

PSG's Lionel Messi targets 'one more' Champions League soccer title

By
Argentinian striker Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
Argentinian striker Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi's goal with new club Paris Saint-Germain is to win the Champions League tournament "once more," the Argentine soccer star said at his introductory news conference.

Messi made the comment Tuesday in Paris. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year pact with the French Ligue 1 club. He joins fellow forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. in Paris. The trio should form one of the most-prolific attacks in the world.

Advertisement

"My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more," Messi told reporters. "I think that we have the team to do it here.

"The squad and coaches here are capable of winning everything, which is my objective. The team here is incredible. There have been some amazing signings."

RELATED Paris Saint-Germain signs soccer star Lionel Messi to two-year deal

PSG has never won the Champions League, which features the best teams from Europe's top leagues. Messi and Neymar, who were teammates at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, won the Champions League in 2014-15.

Messi won the tournament four times over his 17 year tenure at Barcelona. He called his exit from Barcelona "very hard." Messi previously agreed to stay with the Spanish La Liga club, but his contract could not be finalized.

Advertisement

He left Barcelona with 672 goals in 778 matches. He scored another 76 goals in 151 international appearances for Argentina.

RELATED Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona due to 'economic and structural obstacles'

"I am very happy," Messi said. "It's crazy. I'm going to play with the best players in the world, and that's always good."

Messi said he doesn't know when he "will first be able to play" for PSG, because he might need pre-season conditioning.

PSG starts its 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign against Strasbourg at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday in Paris.

RELATED Soccer: Lionel Messi, Barcelona agree to 5-year deal, reduced pay

Latest Headlines

Federal judge strikes down multiple restrictive abortion laws in Indiana
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Federal judge strikes down multiple restrictive abortion laws in Indiana
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Indiana has ruled against multiple abortion laws in the state that aim to restrict the practice, including one that banned virtual consultations between women and their doctors.
Tropical Storm Fred forms in Caribbean, on track to arrive in Florida
World News // 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Fred forms in Caribbean, on track to arrive in Florida
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After weeks of quiet in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Fred formed late Tuesday night in the Caribbean near Haiti and the Dominican Republic and its projected track has it possibly reaching Florida by this weekend.
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years' imprisonment
World News // 4 hours ago
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years' imprisonment
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman convicted of espionage to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, a ruling that will further fray relations between the two nations.
Study: Crowded prisons are breeding grounds for COVID-19
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Crowded prisons are breeding grounds for COVID-19
COVID-19 spreads like wildfire through crowded U.S. prisons, and researchers are calling for policy changes to protect inmates.
Florida's Broward school board votes to maintain mask mandate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida's Broward school board votes to maintain mask mandate
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Florida's southeastern Broward County School Board has voted to maintain its school district's mask mandate.
Diet key to better health for people with diabetes, study shows
Health News // 7 hours ago
Diet key to better health for people with diabetes, study shows
A diet rich in fresh veggies, fruit and fiber has meaningful benefits for people with diabetes, a new research review confirms.
Three Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP member
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Three Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP member
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Republicans in three Wyoming counties have voted to stop recognizing Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the party.
Jury in Kim Potter trial to be anonymous, sequestered
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury in Kim Potter trial to be anonymous, sequestered
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The jury will be anonymous and sequestered when former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter stands trial for shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
San Antonio, Bexar County issue mask mandates for schools
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
San Antonio, Bexar County issue mask mandates for schools
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Texas city of San Antonio and Bexar County announced all students will be required to wear masks inside K-12 facilities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
Celtics signing ex-Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to 1-year contract
Celtics signing ex-Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to 1-year contract
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/