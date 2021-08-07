Malcom, Brazil stun Spain in extra time for men's soccer gold medal

Brazil's Malcom (R) entered the men's soccer gold medal match as an extra-time substitute, but scored the game-winner against Spain at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Substitute Malcom outsprinted defenders to finish a Brazilian breakaway with a score in extra time to lead Brazil to a dramatic 2-1 win over Spain in the men's soccer gold medal game Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.

The win gave the Brazilians, the 2016 Summer Games champions, a second-consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Malcom entered the game as a replacement for Matheus Cunha in the first period of extra time. He ended the contest when he tracked down a long pass from right wing Antony in the second bonus period.

Defenders cleared a Spain attack out of the Brazilian box to set up the breakaway.

Antony recovered the ball on the right flank. He took a few touches, lifted his head and fired a cross-field pass ahead for Malcom on the left flank. The Brazilian midfielder used his fresh legs to blaze by the defense and brought the ball down on top of the Spain box.

Malcom dribbled toward the goal, drew in Spain goalie Unai Simon and used his left foot to smack the game winner into the right side of the net.

Both teams failed to convert several chances in the first half. Brazil's Richarlison hit a penalty kick over the crossbar in the 38th minute. Brazil finally broke the scoreless deadlock in first half stoppage time.

Veteran right back Dani Alves volleyed a pass near the end line on the right side of the Spain goal to spark that score. The feed fell into the middle of the box.

Cunha brought the ball down and slid through a crowd of defenders. He finished the play with a right-footed shot into the right side of the net past Spain's Simon.

Spain equalized in the 61st minute. Right wing Carlos Soler chased a pass down toward the right corner flag to set up that score. He then fired a pass toward the far post.

Striker Mikel Oyarzabal ran onto the feed and finished with a first-touch sliding shot to beat Brazil goalie Santos.

Brazil and Spain failed to find the net for the rest of regulation, which prompted extra time. The drought continued in the first 15-minute period.

Brazil's defensive clearance two minutes into the second bonus period then led to the game-winning goal.

Richarlison claimed the Golden Boot for his performance in the men's soccer tournament at the 2020 Summer Games. He scored five goals and recorded one assist in the tournament.

Mexico won the bronze medal with a 3-1 win over Japan on Friday in Saitama, Japan. Canada beat Sweden in penalties in the women's gold medal game Friday in Yokohama. The United States Women's National Team won bronze.