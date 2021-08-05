Rapinoe, Lloyd lead U.S. women over Australia for Olympic bronze in soccer

United States Women's National Team forward Megan Rapinoe scored twice in a 4-3 win over Australia in the bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Games on Thursday in Kashima, Japan. Photo by Ira Black/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scored two goals apiece to lead the United States Women's National Team to a 4-3 win over Australia in the 2020 Summer Games bronze medal match Thursday.

Lloyd became the most-prolific Olympic scorer in the history of the U.S. women's team, with 10 total scores at the Games. She also is the first U.S. player to score at four different Olympics.

The third-place finish gave the U.S. its first-ever bronze medal in seven appearances at the Olympic tournament. The Americans lost to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Summer Games, but won Olympic gold in 2012, 2008, 2004 and 1996 and silver in 2000.

Rapinoe put the Americans up 1-0 in the 8th minute Thursday at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. The star striker sent a corner kick in from the left flag for that score.

Rapinoe bent the kick from right to left and sent the ball into the far-post netting for the score.





Australia's Sam Kerr equalized in the 17th minute, but the Americans grabbed the lead back less than five minutes later.

Rapinoe found the net for her second score in the 17th minute. Australia gave the ball away in its own box during that play.

Rapinoe intercepted a pass from the defense and blasted a first-touch volley into the top right corner of the net for a 2-1 lead.

Lloyd added her first goal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Left wing Lindsey Horan used the side of her foot to slip a pass into the box for Lloyd to set up that score.

Lloyd ran onto the feed and used her left foot the rifle a shot into the right side of the net for a 3-1 lead at halftime.

In 2012, @MPinoe became the first to score from a corner at an Olympic Games in the semifinal against Canada. At the #TokyoOlympics, she's done it again. @uswnt pic.twitter.com/cwDpn06TwC— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

Australia forward Caitlin Foord cut the deficit to one score with another goal in the 54th minute. Lloyd answered with her second score, which also came off a mistake from the Australia defense.





Australia sweeper Alanna Kennedy failed to clear the ball and headed it back toward her own net during that play. Lloyd then stole the ball in front of the box and finished the play with a grounded shot past Australia goalie Teagan Micah.

Sweden battles Canada in the gold medal match at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday on USA.