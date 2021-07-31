Advertisement
Soccer
July 31, 2021 / 10:59 AM

Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer

By
Spain's Rafa Mir scored a hat trick off the bench in a 5-2 win over the Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals of the men's soccer tournament at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Miyagi, Japan. Photo by Spanish Football Federation/EPA
Spain's Rafa Mir scored a hat trick off the bench in a 5-2 win over the Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals of the men's soccer tournament at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Miyagi, Japan. Photo by Spanish Football Federation/EPA

July 31 (UPI) -- Spain, Brazil, Japan and Mexico each clinched spots in the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Games men's soccer tournament with quarterfinal victories Saturday in Japan.

Spain started the day with a 5-2 win over the Ivory Coast at Miyagi Stadium in Rifu. Right wing Rafa Mir entered the game as a substitute in stoppage time. He went on to record a hat-trick in the extra-time triumph.

Advertisement

Mir scored in the third minute of stoppage time, the 117th minute and stoppage time in the second half of extra time. Forwards Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal also scored for Spain.

Defender Eric Bailly and left wing Max Gradel scored for the Ivory Coast.

Japan beat New Zealand through a penalty kick shootout in the next quarterfinal. The teams played to a scoreless draw through regulation and extra time at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima.

RELATED Olympics: Alyssa Naeher leads U.S. past the Netherlands in soccer quarterfinal

Ayase Ueda, Kou Itakura, Yuta Nakayama and Maya Yoshida each converted their attempts for Japan the shootout. The Ivory Coast converted on just two of its four penalty kicks.

Advertisement

Striker Matheus Cunha scored in the 37th minute to lead Brazil to a 1-0 win over Egypt in another men's quarterfinal Saturday at Saitama Stadium in Saitama.

Mexico ended the day with a 6-3 win over South Korea in Yokohama. Forward Henry Martin and left wing Francisco Cordova scored two goals apiece in the victory. Dong-Gyeong Lee also scored two goals in the loss.

Right wing Luis Romo and forward Eduardo Aguirre also scored for Mexico. South Korea striker Hwang Ui-Jo scored the final goal of the game in stoppage time.

Mexico battles Brazil in the first semifinal Tuesday at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Japan faces Spain in the other semifinal Tuesday in Saitama. Those games air at 4 a.m. EDT and 7 a.m. EDT Tuesday on NBCSN and Universo, respectively.

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
Science News // 13 minutes ago
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
August is the perfect month to dust off the telescope and point it to the cosmos as one of the biggest planets in the solar system shines brighter than any other time of the year.
South African rhino poaching increased 50% this year, still lower than before pandemic
World News // 32 minutes ago
South African rhino poaching increased 50% this year, still lower than before pandemic
July 31 (UPI) -- The was a 50% increase in the number of rhinoceroses killed in the first six months of 2021 in South Africa compared to the same period last year.
Eviction moratorium to expire; House progressives sleep outside in protest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Eviction moratorium to expire; House progressives sleep outside in protest
July 31 (UPI) -- A federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday after Congress failed to pass legislation extending the ban, prompting some House progressives to sleep outside the Capitol in protest.
Death toll from Turkey wildfires rises to 6
World News // 2 hours ago
Death toll from Turkey wildfires rises to 6
July 31 (UPI) -- The death toll in Turkey from dozens of wildfires in the southern Antalya province rose to six, local officials announced Saturday.
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Health News // 9 hours ago
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Teens have a far greater risk of heart inflammation from COVID-19 than from the vaccines that protect against it, new research shows.
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says
Health News // 11 hours ago
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says
Death rates from Alzheimer's disease are particularly high in the rural United States, a preliminary study finds, highlighting a need for health care resources in traditionally under-served areas.
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
July 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday imposed new sanctions on elements of the Cuban government for its "violent suppression" of recent protests.
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
July 30 (UPI) -- One day after a destructive tornado struck eastern Pennsylvania, National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed that an EF3 tornado had torn through the area with peak winds of up to 140 mph.
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
July 30 (UPI) -- A fertility doctor who used the wrong sperm -- in some cases, his own -- to impregnate at least 100 women in Canada, has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $10 million.
Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam
July 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Singapore and Vietnam in August to speak with the countries' leaders about regional security and COVID-19, among other issues, the White House announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/